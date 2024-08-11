Great Britain wins 65 medals, ranking 7th place and beating top Tokyo total, as Paris 2024 Olympics comes to an end

Athletes Emily Campbell and Emma Finucane. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Emily Campbell and Emma Finucane have won two bronze medals for Team GB on today's final day of the Paris Olympics.

It means that Great Britain have won 65 medals in total, which is one better than the Tokyo games three years ago, and are placed 7th in the final medal table.

Campbell won bronze in the women's +81kg weightlifting, whereas Finucane finished her spectacular debut performance at the Olympics with a bronze in the women's individual sprint.

However, it wasn't all victorious as Jack Carlin crashed in the velodrome during Britain's last lap of the men's keirin final.

The Netherlands' Sifan Hassan went on to win her third medal in Paris, with gold in the women's marathon in a sudden sprint finish.

This evening, the traditional closing ceremony will mark the end of the games and handover to Los Angeles, who will host next.

It was Emma Finucane's first Olympic Games, and the 21-year-old world champion became the first British female to win a hat-trick of medals at a single Olympics in 60 years.

Her latest bronze medal in the individual sprint, comes after her winning of the same colour in the keirin as well as a historic team sprint gold.

Speaking on the radio, she said: "I feel on top of the world. This whole week has been a rollercoaster for me, so many high and so many lows.

"That bronze medal felt like a gold medal to me."

Meanwhile, Carlin was unable to add to his accolades of winning a silver in the men's team sprint and a bronze in the individual sprint.

The 27-year-old was taken out in a crash in the final bend, alongside two other riders.

When Campbell collected her bronze she wore her trademark buns weaved through with red, white and blue, and the Olympic rings were weaved through her hair at the back.

The 30-year-old achieved a personal best performance, lifting 126kg in the snatch and 162kg in the clean and jerk to add bronze to the silver medal she won in Tokyo three years ago.