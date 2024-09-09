Major probe launched into Great Ormond Street after 721 children treated by 'rogue' surgeon

9 September 2024, 08:46

Great Ormond Street Hospital has begun an urgent review of 721 cases of children
Great Ormond Street Hospital has begun an urgent review of 721 cases of children. Picture: LinkedIn/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A probe has been launched into Great Ormond Street after 721 children were treated by a "rogue" surgeon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) was asked to review its paediatric orthopaedic service following accusations about Yaser Jabbar.

Of 39 cases reviewed so far, 15 patients have come to no harm, nine have suffered "low to moderate harm" and 13 have come to "severe harm" - that is likely to include lifelong injuries, the hospital said.

All 721 patients or their families have been contacted as part of the review, which is expected to take 18 months to complete, Great Ormond Street said.

In one case, a child underwent an amputation which could possibly have been avoided with a different route of treatment, the review panel found.

Some children suffered leg length discrepancies following operations, which will require years of further treatment.

Read more: NHS progress on basics 'going backwards' for first time in 50 years, wide-ranging Darzi review says

Read more: Police probe ‘assault’ on medical witness by activist with 'pro-Lucy Letby' beliefs

Great Ormond Street Hospital
Great Ormond Street Hospital. Picture: Alamy

Mr Jabbar, who no longer works at the London hospital, is reported to be an expert in limb reconstruction but has not had a licence to practise medicine in the UK since January 8, according to the General Medical Council's (GMC) website.

Earlier this year, Great Ormond Street Hospital wrote to the families of all children treated by Mr Jabbar, and apologised for any "worry and uncertainty" the letters about the care provided by him may have caused.

It could now face multiple claims for compensation.

The hospital trust said the RCS was asked to review its paediatric orthopaedic service following concerns raised by family members and staff.

The RCS then raised concerns about Mr Jabbar, which the trust said are being taken "incredibly seriously" and will now be reviewed by independent experts from other paediatric hospitals.

The GMC's website indicates the orthopaedic surgeon was made the subject of certain conditions on January 4 - which included having a clinical supervisor at all times and seeking approval from the GMC before beginning work in a non-NHS post or setting.

Dr Yaser Jabbar
Dr Yaser Jabbar. Picture: LinkedIn

Caroline Murgatroyd, of Hudgell Solicitors, which represents some former patients, said initial findings by the RCS "paint a very worrying picture of the treatment provided to children by Mr Jabbar".

"They outline unacceptable assessments, examinations, clinical decision-making, and treatments of patients, poor communication with families with regards to seeking their consent for treatments and procedures, as well as failures to make it clear what kind of complications children could face after undergoing surgery," she continued.

"There are also references to children being subjected to surgeries which the RCS review panel could see no justification for, with children undergoing procedures which brought them no clear benefit.

"The findings so far have been shocking to read and have been very upsetting for our clients.

"In one particular case a child underwent an amputation after having been put through a series of procedures. In this case the review panel found the amputation could possibly have been avoided with a different route of treatment.

"Children have suffered leg length discrepancies following inappropriate and unnecessary surgeries which will require further and prolonged treatment, and nerve injuries causing ongoing pain.

"There is also a lack of documentation over the decision-making process, or about discussing cases with consultant colleagues or the families of children themselves.

"From the cases we have seen details on, it appears the hospital may be facing many claims for compensation."

A spokesman for Great Ormond Street said: "Following concerns raised by our staff and families, we asked the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) to review our paediatric orthopaedic service.

"We accept the findings in full and are taking steps to act on all its recommendations.

"As part of the review, the RCS raised concerns around the practice of a surgeon who no longer works at the trust, and other practice within the service. We are taking these concerns incredibly seriously.

"We are incredibly sorry for the worry and uncertainty this review may cause them.

"There are a number of clear routes for staff to raise concerns.

"Despite thorough investigations, we can find no records of concerns being raised by any of these routes prior to June 2022.

"Staff made senior management aware of concerns in June 2022 and a fact-finding investigation started shortly after, with follow-up actions and reviews to address immediate issues, leading us to contact the RCS within 18 working days from the point senior management were made aware to discuss commissioning an external review.

"We have contacted all patients and families who have been impacted and where harm has been identified, discussed their cases with them under our duty of candour. To all of them, we wish to convey our sincere apologies."

