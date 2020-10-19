Breaking News

Greater Manchester leaders given midday deadline over Tier 3 restrictions

19 October 2020, 22:14 | Updated: 19 October 2020, 22:50

Greater Manchester leaders have been given until midday on Tuesday to strike a deal over coronavirus restrictions
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

The Government has given Greater Manchester leaders until midday on Tuesday to strike a deal over Tier 3 restrictions.

If a deal is not agreement by 12pm, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said the Prime Minister would "refer" the case to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who may have to intervene and impose restrictions on the region.

It follows a breakdown in negotiations between local leaders and Government officials earlier on Monday.

Mr Jenrick said: "The deteriorating public health situation in Greater Manchester means that we need to take action urgently.

"We have held discussions in good faith with local leaders for ten days in order to ensure that the measures put in place were tailored to the local community.

"We have offered an extensive package of support for local people and businesses, proportionate to the approach we have taken in the Liverpool City Region and Lancashire and in addition to the wider national support.

“There are now more COVID-19 patients in Greater Manchester Hospitals than in the whole of the South West and South East combined.

"But, unfortunately, despite recognising the gravity of the situation, local leaders have been so far unwilling to take the action that is required to get this situation under control.

"I have written to local leaders this evening to make clear that if we cannot reach agreement by midday tomorrow then I must advise the Prime Minister that despite our best endeavours we’ve been unable to reach agreement.

"It’s not too late for local leaders to work with us to take action for the sake of the people of Greater Manchester.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...

