Green King Charles shoots down plans to rename Heathrow Terminal 5 in his honour for Coronation

King Charles has rejected plans to name Terminal 5 after him. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

King Charles has turned down plans to rename Heathrow's Terminal 5 in his honour for environmental reasons. according to reports.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Charles, an outspoken environmentalist, brought in ministers to reject an offer made to Buckingham Palace by the airport.

A source also told the Times that Charles turned down the suggestion because he felt he had no link to Heathrow, despite the airport claiming "long-standing connections" to the royal family.

The airport has instead commissioned a luggage tag designed by artist Morag Myerscough, to give out to passengers between May 1 and May 10.

Some 12,000 flights are expected to arrive at Heathrow in the ten days around the Coronation.

Preparations are in full flow for the Coronation. Picture: Getty

Heathrow disputed the suggestion that Charles being associated with the airport would suggest he was not committed to environmental causes, but said aviation faced “an existential need to decarbonise”.

The airport wants to reach net zero itself over the next ten years and acknowledged the need for new jet fuels to get rid of carbon emissions by 2050.

A Palace spokeswoman said: “The granting of royal titles is done on the advice of government.”

The royal coat of arms on display for the coronation. Picture: Getty

It comes as news continued to emerge of Prince Harry's involvement with the coronation.

Former butler Paul Burrell claimed the Duke of Sussex may have little time to speak to the King or his brother, the Prince of Wales, during his flying visit.

He added there was "no chance" of a reconciliation between the duke and the rest of his family following the fallout from his bombshell memoir Spare earlier this year.

Mr Burrell said Harry may not even get chance to speak to William or Charles before returning to California, The Sun reports.

"There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I'm afraid - I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors," he said.

Prince Harry is set to attend the Coronation. Picture: Getty

Read More: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘leading separate lives’ as public duties keep them apart, says royal expert

Read More: 'Homesick' Prince Harry was 'desperate' to go to the coronation and 'repeatedly tried to make plans with King Charles'

The former butler added: "He is coming to put his foot in the door and he is coming because his father wants him to be there.

"His father will be delighted that both his sons will be there to witness this incredible day in his life. But Harry is not going to hang around."

Last week Buckingham Palace confirming Harry would attend the coronation while Meghan will remain at the couple's home in California with their children Archie and Lilibet.

It is believed Meghan has decided to remain in the US because the clashes with Prince Archie's fourth birthday.

Prince Harry is expected to return to California almost immediately after attending his father's official Coronation, missing out on the Coronation concert.