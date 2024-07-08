Homes on green belt: Rachel Reeves sets out homebuilding plans to boost growth in first speech as Chancellor

8 July 2024, 00:08

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has vowed to allow homes on greenbelt land as part of a plan to kickstart the UK's economic growth.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has vowed to allow homes on greenbelt land as part of a plan to kickstart the UK's economic growth. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has vowed to allow homes on greenbelt land as part of a plan to kickstart the UK's economic growth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The newly elected Chancellor has vowed to make "difficult decisions" because there is "no time to waste" when boosting growth in her first major speech.

Labour will allow building on some greenbelt land, promising to take a "more strategic approach" to "build more homes in the right places".

The UK's first female Treasury chief said Labour will "fix the foundations" of the British economy while claiming that 14 years of Tory rule had cost £140 billion in lost growth.

Read More: Starmer unveils new cabinet as he appoints Angela Rayner deputy prime minister and Rachel Reeves as chancellor

Read More: Labour MP 'has home attacked with sledgehammer' after Jess Phillips intimidation during election

Sir Keir Starmer's administration has made faster economic growth, and the tax revenues that would flow from it, a key plank of its strategy to fund public services which are struggling for cash.

The Labour manifesto committed to wholesale planning reforms to make it easier to build and a greater focus on driving through key infrastructure projects which have become mired in delays and boost housebuilding.

The manifesto pledged to "immediately" update the National Policy Planning Framework to undo changes made by the Conservatives, including restoring mandatory housing targets.

London, UK. 06th July, 2024. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves arrives at Number 10 Downing street for her first day as a cabinet minister in London. (Photo by Fred Duval/SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
The newly elected Chancellor has vowed to make "difficult decisions" because there is "no time to waste" when boosting growth in her first major speech. Picture: Alamy

The party also plans to allow building on some greenbelt land, promising to take a "more strategic approach" to "build more homes in the right places".

Speaking in London, Ms Reeves will tell business chiefs: "Where governments have been unwilling to take the difficult decisions to deliver growth - or have waited too long to act - I will deliver.

"It is now a national mission. There is no time to waste."

She will set out the steps the Government has taken to "fix the foundations of our economy, so we can rebuild Britain and make every part of our country better off".

With forecasts for the public finances indicating a squeeze of up to £20 billion in spending on departments where budgets are not protected, Labour will rely on increased growth to keep its twin promises of not returning to austerity and avoiding tax hikes beyond the measures it has already announced.

The Chancellor will say that failing to keep pace with the average level of growth in the OECD group of developed countries has cost the Exchequer £58 billion in tax revenue.

Aerial view from drone of new build housing development estate next to farming corn field at Ledbury Herefordshire - photo May 2024
Labour will allow building on some greenbelt land, promising to take a "more strategic approach" to "build more homes in the right places". Picture: Alamy

Ms Reeves will say: "We face the legacy of 14 years of chaos and economic irresponsibility.

"New Treasury analysis I requested over the weekend exposed the opportunities lost from this failure.

"Had the UK economy grown at the average rate of OECD economies since 2010, it would have been over £140 billion larger.

"This could have brought in an additional £58 billion in tax revenues last year alone to sustain our public services.

"It falls to this new Government to fix the foundations."

The Treasury indicated Ms Reeves would announce swift changes to unblock infrastructure and private investment.

Ms Reeves has previously branded the planning system "the greatest single obstacle" to economic success.

Labour's manifesto committed to a 10-year infrastructure strategy to guide investment plans and give the private sector certainty about the project pipeline and the creation of a National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority to oversee schemes.

The Chancellor Of The Exchequer Leaves Downing Street To Present The 2017 Budget To Parliament
The Treasury indicated Ms Reeves would announce swift changes to unblock infrastructure and private investment. Picture: Getty

The manifesto also promised to update planning policy to make it easier to build laboratories, digital infrastructure and gigafactories as well as 1.5 million homes.

The Institute for Government think tank called on Ms Reeves to commit to a series of changes, including a multi-year spending review and a wider mandate for the Office for Budget Responsibility.

IfG deputy economist Tom Pope said: "Rachel Reeves has the opportunity to set her stall out early and secure a lasting legacy by reforming how fiscal policy is made.

"She has already made welcome commitments to strengthening the role of the OBR and holding only one major fiscal event each year.

"But she should go further, including by reforming the fiscal rules and committing to a new approach to spending reviews, if she wants to deliver on the new government's missions and break the cycle of excessive and unstrategic policy tinkering that has undermined her predecessors."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Brits are set to endure more sodden summer days - as legendary forecaster John Kettley is asked where the sun has gone by LBC's Rachel Johnson.

Exact date sodden summer is set to end as Brits brace for more July drizzle next week

Sir Keir Starmer said work has already begun to build closer ties with the European Union following Labour's win.

Lammy vows 'ambitious' new relationship with EU as government seeks closer ties to Europe after election win

France's far-right National Rally party is projected to finish third in parliamentary elections - defying expectations that Marine Le Pen's bloc would win an outright majority.

Le Pen's far-right 'fail to win majority' as Macron's PM offers resignation after heavy losses

A Labour MP says his house has been attacked with a sledgehammer - after Jess Phillips said she was subject to intimidation during her campaign.

Labour MP 'has home attacked with sledgehammer' after Jess Phillips intimidation during election

New Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is set to launch the Border Security Command as part of the Labour government's plan to crack down on gangs smuggling migrants across the English Channel.

Yvette Cooper launches Border Security Command to 'smash Channel gangs' as leader search begins

x

Downpours disrupt summer of sport as Wimbledon paused and sodden British GP at Silverstone

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has told Palestine's president Mahmoud Abbas that his state has an 'undeniable right' to be recognised as part of a Middle East peace process.

Starmer says recognition of Palestine is an 'undeniable right' in call with territory's president Abbas

Jay Slater disappeared on June 17

'Everything stinks': Missing Jay Slater’s dad speaks out after mysterious 'Johnny Vegas' identified

Jess Phillips said the General Election was the worst vote she had ever stood in

Labour's Jess Phillips says opposition activists 'abused her because they were idiots, not because they were Muslims'

Rob Burrow's funeral took place on Sunday

Crowds line the streets as family, friends and teammates gather for funeral of rugby league legend Rob Burrow

James Roddis will appear in court

Highly decorated former army major-general to appear in court charged with sexual assault

x

Mother took her own life at Swiss suicide clinic 'to punish husband for getting custody of their children'

Jay Slater's movements after leaving the Airbnb are unknown

Jay Slater left remote house after unidentified woman 'falsely told him buses ran every 10 minutes', as mystery deepens

Exclusive
Nigel Farage's Reform UK are a 'threat to national security', Labour's Jonathan Reynolds has warned

Nigel Farage's Reform UK 'threaten national security and economic prosperity', Labour Cabinet minister warns

Exclusive
Alex Salmond, leader of the Alba party

Alex Salmond reveals he voted for the SNP in the General Election

Someone dug a huge hole on the beach

Mystery as nine-foot deep hole dug on popular tourist beach, as authorities raise fears of fatal collapse

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jay Slater's mother has warned of a setback in the search for her missing son

Jay Slater's mum warns of setback in search for missing son as uncle claims 'other people involved' in disappearance
Voting has opened in the second round of French elections

Voters head to the polls in second round of French elections, with far right National Rally hoping for historic victory
Keir Starmer is embarking on a UK-wide trip

Keir Starmer to call for ‘better way of working’ on UK-wide trip, as he turns to key Blair ally to fix ‘broken’ NHS
Suella Braverman said that the Conservatives deserved to lose

Tories 'deserve' landslide defeat because of Sunak's 'idiotic strategy' that 'took voters for mugs', Braverman says
A Parkinson’s expert at Walter Reed medical center has visited White House eight times since August 2023, according to US reports

Joe Biden’s doctor 'met with Parkinson’s disease specialist in White House'

England beat Switzerland on penalties to reach the Euro 2024 semi-final

England reach Euro 2024 semi-final after beating Switzerland 5-3 in dramatic penalty shoot-out
Julien Bernard was ordered to pay 200 Swiss Francs

Cyclist fined for stopping to kiss his wife during Tour de France

A cyclist died in a hit-and-run in east London

Two women arrested after cyclist in his 30s dies in east London 'hit and run'

Sir Keir Starmer described the plans as a 'gimmick'

Tories' Rwanda deportation policy 'dead and buried', PM Sir Keir Starmer confirms

Great British Bake Off contestant Dawn Hollyoak has died aged 61

Great British Bake Off star Dawn Hollyoak dies aged 61 as her family and Paul Hollywood pay tribute

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean
Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit