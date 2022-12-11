New strike threat to Christmas pints as hundreds of Greene King staff are set to walk out over pay

11 December 2022, 21:47

Staff at Greene King's flagship brewery in Bury St Edmunds are set to strike
Staff at Greene King's flagship brewery in Bury St Edmunds are set to strike. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Around 200 staff at pub giant Greene King are set to walk out over pay before and after Christmas, jeopardising plans for festive pints.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two 48-hour strikes involving brewery and warehouse staff are planned to start on December 21 and 28.

Recent five day-long industrial action resulted in no settlement, with staff insisting their three percent pay rise offer is inadequate.

Greene King also reportedly offered workers a one-off £650 payment.

Unite members are asking for 7.8 percent, The Sun reported.

Read more: Travel chaos: Motorways shut and flights cancelled after roads become unsafe amid heavy snowfall

Read more: Striking nurses say they might cancel walkout if government takes talks 'seriously'

Greene King operates 2,700 pubs nationwide
Greene King operates 2,700 pubs nationwide. Picture: Alamy

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Greene King’s owners are incredibly wealthy. It needs to make a decent pay offer.”

"Unite, which is now entirely focussed on defending the jobs, pay and conditions of its members, will not idly stand by while a wealthy company tries to further boost its profits by subjecting its workers to substantial real terms pay cuts.

"Unite members at Greene King will receive the union’s complete and total support throughout their dispute."

The walkouts would grind Greene King's brewery in Bury St Edmunds and warehouses in Nottinghamshire and Oxfordshire to a halt.

It's not known whether workers at the chain's 2,700 pubs will join.

