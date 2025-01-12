Greenland PM says ‘we are ready to talk’ as Trump refuses to rule out military invasion

12 January 2025, 17:12

Greenland PM has said ‘we are ready to talk’ after Trump refused to rule out a military invasion of the territory.
Greenland PM has said ‘we are ready to talk’ after Trump refused to rule out a military invasion of the territory. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The Prime Minister of Greenland said he is 'ready to talk' to Donald Trump after the incoming US president refused to rule out a military invasion of the territory.

Greenland PM Múte Egede said he is 'ready to talk' to Donald Trump after the US president-elect said his country 'needs Greenland for national security purposes'.

Trump said US control of the semi-autonomous Arctic territory was an 'absolute necessity', and suggested that Denmark should give up Greenland 'for the free world'.

The incoming president, who will be sworn in on January 20, refused to rule out military or economic measures in order to get control of Greenland, which could include tariffs or a military invasion.

At a press conference in Copenhagen on Friday, Egede said he had not had contact with Trump, but that he was "open to discussions about what unites us."

He said: "Cooperation is about dialogue. Cooperation means that you will work towards solutions."

"We have a desire for independence, a desire to be the master of our own house ... This is something everyone should respect," he said.

“Greenland is for the Greenlandic people. We do not want to be Danish, we do not want to be American. We want to be Greenlandic.

"But that doesn't mean we are cutting all ties, all cooperation and all relations with Denmark."

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Chairman of Naalakkersuisut in Greenland Mute B Egede hold a press conference in Copenhagen on January 10, 2025, amid the current remarks of the US president-elect.
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Chairman of Naalakkersuisut in Greenland Mute B Egede hold a press conference in Copenhagen on January 10, 2025, amid the current remarks of the US president-elect. Picture: Getty

Greenland is a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, and is rich in natural resources, including oil, gas, and minerals. It is also home to a strategically important US military base.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also addressed the press conference, and said she had asked for a meeting with the former president, which she does not expect to take place before his inauguration.

The incoming president made the remarks about Greenland during a lengthy press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday, adding that the Panama Canal was also a focus as it is currently being "operated by China".

Asked whether he could reassure the world that military or economic measures would not be implemented in order to get control of both Greenland and the Panama Canal, the incoming President replied "no".

"No, I can't assure you on either of those two," he said.

"But, I can say this, we need them for economic security."

Moments earlier, the leader had suggested Denmark should give up Greenland "for the free world".

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Picture: Alamy

He added that ‘Nobody knows" if Denmark "have any right title or interest" to the territory, Trump said.

It comes one day after Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to declare Greenland "an incredible place".

"The people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our nation," Trump wrote on Tuesday.

Hours later, his son, Donald Trump Jr., was seen to visit the territory, posing for photos in front of Hans Egede statue in Nuuk, Greenland's capital.

It's not the first time Trump has shown an interest in the region, speaking on the subject in 2019 during his first term in office,

His bid to buy the island was rejected.

During the conference, Trump touched on a host of "issues" he planned to rectify after coming to power on January 20, including Russia, national security and the neighbouring nations of Canada and Mexico.

Trump's latest comments from his father follow recent suggestions by Trump that the US should own or control the Panama Canal - a key trade route used by the US and one he said was "built for our military".

Donald Trump Jr., center, poses for a photo in front of Hans Egede statue as he arrives in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (Emil Stach/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Donald Trump Jr., center, poses for a photo in front of Hans Egede statue as he arrives in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (Emil Stach/Ritzau Scanpix via AP). Picture: Alamy

"I'm not going to commit to that now. It might be that you'll have to do something," he says.

"Look, the Panama Canal is vital to our country."

During the press conference, Trump said of the world famous trade route: "China has basically taken it over".

"China is at both ends of the Panama Canal. China's running the Panama Canal."

A major waterway connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, the Panama Canal is owned by the nation of Panama.

Trump demanded that Panama return the canal to the US during his previous stint in office.

