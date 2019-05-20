Greenpeace Campaigners Shut Down BP's HQ With Huge Containers

20 May 2019, 10:11 | Updated: 20 May 2019, 12:39

Greenpeace activists have blocked the entrance to BP's headquarters
Greenpeace activists have blocked the entrance to BP's headquarters. Picture: Greenpeace

Greenpeace activists have blocked the entrance to BP's headquarters with giant concrete containers.

The environmental protesters used cranes to transport the heavy boxes into place at the St James's Square HQ overnight.

Their direct action follows the two weeks of chaos caused by Extinction Rebellion in their demonstrations over the climate emergency.

Greenpeace putting the containers in place
Greenpeace putting the containers in place. Picture: Greenpeace

Writing on Twitter, they wrote: "We've met with BP several times but they're still continuing a business which is incompatible with a healthy & prosperous future.

"This is a Climate Emergency - BP need to end the search for new oil and gas now and start a rapid switch to 100% renewables."

Critics queried how Greenpeace got the containers in place without fossil fuels, to which they responded: "We used a range of transport methods: tube, bus but also heavy vehicles that do run on fossil fuels (alternatives here aren't readily available).

"We're not saying everyone has to stop using oil immediately. But the oil industry absolutely must stop searching for new oil & gas!"

