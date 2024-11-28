Breaking News

Gregg Wallace breaks silence and thanks people for 'support' following allegations of inappropriate sexual comments

Gregg Wallace has broken his silence for the first time since the allegations emerged. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

TV presenter Gregg Wallace has posted on Instagram to thank people for "showing their support" after the 60-year-old stepped away from presenting BBC cooking show MasterChef following allegations of inappropriate sexual comments.

He is accused of making inappropriate comments in front of contestants and crew over 17 years.

The Masterchef star has "stepped away" from presenting the show while an investigation is launched into the claims.

In the short clip posted on Thursday evening, he says: "I would like to thank all the people getting in touch, reaching out and showing their support.

"That’s good of you.

"Thank you very much."

Among the BBC News complainants is former Newsnight host Kirsty Wark, who alleged he told jokes of a "sexualised nature" when she was competing on Celebrity MasterChef in 2011.

Wark told the outlet that on two occasions Wallace relayed stories and jokes of a "sexualised nature" in front of contestants and crew and that she felt they were "really, really in the wrong place".

BBC News said it had been told of other allegations, including the presenter "talking openly about his sex life, taking his top off in front of a female worker saying he wanted to 'give her a fashion show', and telling a junior female colleague he was not wearing any boxer shorts under his jeans".

The TV star's lawyers say "it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature", BBC News reported.

Earlier on Thursday, it was announced that Wallace is "committed to fully co-operating" with an external review by MasterChef's production company, Banijay UK.

13 people across a number of show over a 17-year-period have come forward. Picture: Alamy

A statement said: "This week the BBC received complaints from individuals in relation to historical allegations of misconduct while working with presenter Gregg Wallace on one of our shows.

"Whilst these complainants have not raised the allegations directly with our show producers or parent company Banijay UK, we feel that it is appropriate to conduct an immediate, external review to fully and impartially investigate.

"While this review is under way, Gregg Wallace will be stepping away from his role on MasterChef and is committed to fully co-operating throughout the process.

"Banijay UK's duty of care to staff is always a priority and our expectations regarding behaviour are made clear to both cast and crew on all productions, with multiple ways of raising concerns, including anonymously, clearly promoted on set.

"Whilst these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately."

The statement added: "If anyone would like to talk to us or raise any issues or concerns, then they can contact speakup@banijayuk.com in confidence."

Wallace is best known for co-presenting MasterChef alongside John Torode . Picture: Alamy

Earlier, Sir Rod Stewart accused Wallace of ‘humiliating’ his wife during the filming of Masterchef, labelling him "tubby, bald-headed, and ill-mannered".

In a post online, Maggie May singer Sir Rod said Gregg had cut from the show an incident where his wife Penny Lancaster had been 'humiliated' by the TV cooking contest host.

Sir Rod wrote on Instagram: “So Greg Wallace gets fired from Master Chef.“Good riddance Wallace.

“You humiliated my wife when she was on the show but you had that bit cut out didn’t you?

“You’re a tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully.

“Karma got ya.”

He signed the message ‘Sir Rod Stewart.’

Wallace is best known for co-presenting MasterChef alongside John Torode since 2005, as well as its spin-offs Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals.

Recorded episodes of MasterChef: The Professionals featuring Wallace will transmit as planned, with the next episode due to air on Thursday, the PA news agency understands.

Wallace was the original presenter of the BBC show Saturday Kitchen in 2002 and has also featured on Eat Well For Less, Inside The Factory, Turn Back Time, Harvest, and Supermarket Secrets.

He was made an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours in 2022 for his services to food and charity.

Wallace took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 and was partnered with Aliona Vilani.

He has two children, Tom and Libby, from a former relationship. He married Anne-Marie Sterpini in 2016 and the couple have a son called Sid.