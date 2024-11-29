Gregg Wallace dropped by autism charity as more people come forward with allegations

29 November 2024, 19:04

Gregg Wallace
Gregg Wallace. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

An autism charity has cut ties with Gregg Wallace after more people came forward with allegations against him.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wallace stepped back from hosting Masterchef on Thursday following allegations of inappropriate behaviour during filming.

He was accused of making inappropriate sexual comments in front of contestants and crew over 17 years.

Now, autism charity Ambitious about Autism has cut ties with Wallace, saying they are "no longer working with" him.

A spokesman added: "We have let him know our decision and thanked him for his support of our work over the last two years.”

The presenter originally took on the role after his four-year-old son, Sid, was diagnosed with autism.

It comes after a friend said Wallace had "no filter" and claimed he may have autism himself.

Wallace has never been tested for autism due to a feeling of responsibility that he passed it down to his son, the close therapist friend said.

They said they believed it may have contributed towards his alleged inappropriateness on set.

Read more: MasterChef judge Monica Galetti 'shows support' for Gregg Wallace but John Torode remains silent

Read more: Gregg Wallace 'made rape joke' on Celebrity Masterchef set, Ulrika Jonsson claims

Wallace is best known for co-presenting MasterChef alongside John Torode.
Wallace is best known for co-presenting MasterChef alongside John Torode. Picture: Alamy

"Gregg carries many of the autistic symptoms, the people who know him best have been saying it for years," the friend told MailOnline.

"He's never formally been tested, due a feeling of responsibility over Sid's diagnosis, but he really should be as it may explain a lot about his actions.

"Gregg has form for his inability to read the room, saying things that don't really belong in the moment.

"He has no filter and in social situations that can become dangerous, especially when it comes to jokes about sex.

"He has a light filter when it comes to sex which is common in people on the spectrum. In the modern world of TV where you can't just dismiss some of his actions as banter."

They added: "Sometimes he doesn't interpret facial expressions and tones of voice clearly, therefore can't decipher how a person is reacting to what he's saying.

"But there's no denying he's a good, honest bloke."

It comes as Masterchef judge and food critic William Sitwell also said he considers Wallace to be a 'top bloke'.

"Interesting, funny, exhausting and outrageous, is the Gregg I know," he wrote in the Telegraph.

"I gather his colleagues at MasterChef and the production company are as astonished as I am about the news.

"And I’m sure we all hope this force of nature will be back on set sooner than you can say, as his catchphrase goes, 'buttery biscuit base'."

Wallace thanked people on Thursday for "showing their support" following the allegations.

In a short Instagram clip, he said: "I would like to thank all the people getting in touch, reaching out and showing their support.

"That’s good of you. Thank you very much."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Westminster

Met Police apologises after names of alleged Westminster ‘honeytrap’ victims shared in mass email

Protesters outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia

Protesters and police clash after Georgia’s PM suspends talks on joining EU

Yvonne Gray was praised for saving her crew when HMNZS Manawanui ran aground

New Zealand navy ship worth £61m sank after crew left autopilot on

Russia

Kremlin critic handed three more years in prison for opposing Ukraine war

Rescue workers and people search for bodies after a landslide following heavy rains that buried 40 homes in the mountainous district of Bulambuli, eastern Uganda

Death toll in Uganda landslides rises to 20 as search for casualties presses on

HSTikkyTokky

Police hunt TikTokker HSTikkyTokky who 'crashed £220,000 McLaren' after he failed to appear in court

The assisted dying bill passed with a majority of 55.

Full list: How did your MP vote on assisted dying law?

Syrian opposition fighters enter a village

Advance by insurgents in Syria reaches country’s second largest city

Palestinians gather to get food at a distribution centre in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip

Three die in overcrowding outside Gaza bakery amid food shortage

People wear masks of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos during a protest in New Delhi, India

Amazon workers in India join Black Friday strike action

Exclusive
MPs voted to support assisted dying in England and Wales

Esther Rantzen ‘delighted’ at result of assisted dying vote, her daughter tells LBC

Germany Politics

Senior Scholz ex-ally quits over ‘D-Day’ paper on German government collapse

John MacKinnon was shot dead in his house in the village of Teangue

Man guilty of murdering brother-in-law and shooting two other people in shotgun rampage on Isle of Skye

Fleur Jewellery's shopfront before it was driven into

Dramatic Black Friday ram raid as thieves plough Range Rover into jewellers and flee with bags of jewellery

Artist Maurizio Cattelan’s piece of art Comedian (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Man who bought banana art for 6.2 million dollars eats the fruit in Hong Kong

MPs have voted by a majority of 55 to support assisted dying in England and Wales

MPs vote in favour of allowing assisted dying in England and Wales after emotional Commons debate

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala gestures while speaking

Second term for WTO chief as Trump’s return looms over trade body’s future

High view of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral

In Pictures: Notre Dame rises from ashes after five years of fire restoration

Alana Armstrong, 25, died of catastrophic injuries following a 'hit and run' with a 4x4

Pictured: Young mother, 25, killed in ‘hit and run’ after e-bike rammed off country lane by Land Rover
The gleaming nave of the restored Notre Dame Cathedral

World gets first glimpse of restored Notre Dame interior following 2019 fire

Monica Galetti appeared to have 'liked' Gregg's statement on the allegations that he posted on Instagram

MasterChef judge Monica Galetti 'shows support' for Gregg Wallace but John TorodeMasterChef judge Monica Galetti 'shows support' for Gregg Wallace but John Torode remains silent
Demonstrators gather at a protest in Rome

Thousands of workers stage protests across Italy in general strike

Footage of the ramming incident went viral in June

Officer who rammed cow with police car to return to front-line duties after six-month probe, 250 videos and 75 witness statements
Residents walk along a flooded street in Malaysia

Three dead and more than 90,000 displaced amid flooding in Malaysia

Heidi Alexander has been named as the new Transport Secretary after Louise Haigh quit

Heidi Alexander named as new Transport Secretary after Louise Haigh quits over mobile phone conviction
'Predatory' maths teacher, 26, spared jail after 'grooming' student, 16, for sex before being caught by Travelodge staff

'Predatory' maths teacher, 26, spared jail after 'grooming' student, 16, for sex before being caught by Travelodge staff

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess Of Wales Visits HMP High Down With The Forward Trust

'Addiction is not a choice': Princess Kate urges public to change attitude towards those dependent on drink or drugs
Liz and Kate met in October

Will and Kate pay tribute to 'brave and humble' teenage photographer Liz Hatton who died aged 17 after cancer battle
Liz and Kate met in October

Teenage photographer who inspired Kate and William dies aged 17 after cancer struggle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News