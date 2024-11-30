Celebrity Masterchef winner Emma Kennedy 'reported Gregg Wallace to TV bosses 12 years ago'

Emma Kennedy has said she reported Gregg Wallace 12 years ago
A former winner of Celebrity Masterchef has said she reported Gregg Wallace to TV bosses 12 years ago, after he stepped down from presenting the show amid misconduct claims.

Wallace stepped back from hosting Masterchef on Thursday following allegations of inappropriate behaviour during filming.

He was accused of making inappropriate sexual comments in front of contestants and crew over 17 years.

Emma Kennedy said she reported inappropriate behaviour by Wallace in 2012, adding in a statement to the Sun: "They knew then. They knew before then and they've known since."

The fallout from Wallace's alleged misconduct continues to grow, as on Friday, autism charity Ambitious about Autism cut ties with Wallace, saying they are "no longer working with" him.

A spokesman added: "We have let him know our decision and thanked him for his support of our work over the last two years.”

Read more: MasterChef judge Monica Galetti 'shows support' for Gregg Wallace but John Torode remains silent

Read more: Gregg Wallace 'made rape joke' on Celebrity Masterchef set, Ulrika Jonsson claims

Gregg Wallace
The presenter originally took on the role after his four-year-old son, Sid, was diagnosed with autism.

It comes after a friend said Wallace had "no filter" and claimed he may have autism himself.

Wallace has never been tested for autism due to a feeling of responsibility that he passed it down to his son, the close therapist friend said.

They said they believed it may have contributed towards his alleged inappropriateness on set.

Wallace is best known for co-presenting MasterChef alongside John Torode.
"Gregg carries many of the autistic symptoms, the people who know him best have been saying it for years," the friend told MailOnline.

"He's never formally been tested, due a feeling of responsibility over Sid's diagnosis, but he really should be as it may explain a lot about his actions.

"Gregg has form for his inability to read the room, saying things that don't really belong in the moment.

"He has no filter and in social situations that can become dangerous, especially when it comes to jokes about sex.

"He has a light filter when it comes to sex which is common in people on the spectrum. In the modern world of TV where you can't just dismiss some of his actions as banter."

They added: "Sometimes he doesn't interpret facial expressions and tones of voice clearly, therefore can't decipher how a person is reacting to what he's saying.

"But there's no denying he's a good, honest bloke."

It comes as Masterchef judge and food critic William Sitwell also said he considers Wallace to be a 'top bloke'.

"Interesting, funny, exhausting and outrageous, is the Gregg I know," he wrote in the Telegraph.

"I gather his colleagues at MasterChef and the production company are as astonished as I am about the news.

"And I’m sure we all hope this force of nature will be back on set sooner than you can say, as his catchphrase goes, 'buttery biscuit base'."

Wallace thanked people on Thursday for "showing their support" following the allegations.

In a short Instagram clip, he said: "I would like to thank all the people getting in touch, reaching out and showing their support.

"That’s good of you. Thank you very much."

MPs voted to support assisted dying in England and Wales

Esther Rantzen ‘delighted’ at result of assisted dying vote, her daughter tells LBC

