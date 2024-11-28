Gregg Wallace steps down from Masterchef as investigation launched into 'inappropriate sexual comments'

By Kit Heren

Gregg Wallace has 'stepped away' from presenting Masterchef while an investigation is launched into claims of historic misconduct.

The company that produces Masterchef said the complaints were made by people "in relation to historical allegations of misconduct while working with Wallace on one of our shows".

It emerged on Thursday afternoon that 13 people had made complaints of inappropriate sexual comments against Wallace over a 17-year period.

Broadcaster Kirsty Wark, who was a Celebrity MasterChef contestant in 2011, said Wallace made inappropriate sexual jokes.

Wallace, 60, has denied the claims of sexual comments via his lawyers but is said to be cooperating fully with the investigation.

Wark told BBC News that Wallace's comments were "really, really in the wrong place".

Other complaints include Wallace discussing his sex life with colleagues, taking his shirt off in front of a female colleague and telling her he wanted to "give her a fashion show". He is also said to have told a junior female colleague he wasn't wearing underwear under his trousers.

It was reported last month that Wallace was investigated in 2018 for allegations that he made sexual comments to a female member of staff at the BBC. He denied the claims and said he had been cleared.

Announcing Wallace would step away from the hit cooking show, production company Banijay said: "This week the BBC received complaints from individuals in relation to historical allegations of misconduct while working with presenter Gregg Wallace on one of our shows.

"Whilst these complainants have not raised the allegations directly with our show producers or parent company Banijay UK, we feel that it is appropriate to conduct an immediate, external review to fully and impartially investigate.

"While this review is under way, Gregg Wallace will be stepping away from his role on MasterChef and is committed to fully co-operating throughout the process.

"Banijay UK's duty of care to staff is always a priority and our expectations regarding behaviour are made clear to both cast and crew on all productions, with multiple ways of raising concerns, including anonymously, clearly promoted on set.

"Whilst these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met, are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately."

Gregg Wallace was made an MBE in 2023. Picture: Alamy

The statement added: "If anyone would like to talk to us or raise any issues or concerns, then they can contact speakup@banijayuk.com in confidence."

A BBC spokesman said: "We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them.

"We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.

"Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them."

Wallace has not spoken publicly about the allegations made public on Thursday yet.

Responding to the 2018 sexual comment claims, he said in October: "With reference to what's in the newspapers, these allegations were investigated by the BBC six years ago - and my comments were found to be not sexual. I repeat not sexual. Thank you for your time."

He added later: "Something else that I feel very strongly about, strong enough to be on here, nobody six years ago or since has accused me of flirting with anybody or hitting on anybody. And that's important to me, and I say this for my wife Anna, who I've been true to and madly in love with since the day I met her.

"I don't want anybody to misunderstand this and make it look like I was flirting with somebody. Nobody accused me of that and I never have."

A BBC spokesperson said at the time: “Whilst we do not comment on individuals, if issues are raised they are dealt with swiftly and appropriately at the time.

"We do not tolerate any form of inappropriate behaviour and have robust processes in place.”