Greggs clash with police over late night sausage rolls in Leicester Square

Greggs opening in Leicester square. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Greggs is locking horns with police over the late night sale of sausage rolls at its flagship Leicester Square show.

Police and Westminster councils have hit out at the bakery chain's plans to serve hot food 24 hours a day in it's new West End location.

PC Adam Deweltz wrote to Westminster's licensing committee saying the force believes a late night licence will add to “crime and disorder."

“The Metropolitan Police, as a responsible authority, is making a representation against this application,” he said.

“It is our belief that if granted, the application could undermine the licensing objectives in relation to the prevention of crime and disorder. The hours [Greggs] seek are also beyond that of Westminster’s core hours policy.”

Greggs opening in Leicester Square. Picture: Alamy

Read More: London Night Tube to fully reopen this weekend for the first time since pandemic

Greggs opened its flagship Leicester square store earlier this month. Shops do not need a licence to sell pastries because they are not kept hot in shops but other cooked products, such as bacon and sausage breakfast rolls, as well as tea and coffee drinks, need special permission from the local authority to be sold after 11pm.

In its submission to Westminster’s Licensing Committee, which is meeting on Friday, Greggs said: “One of the concerns Greggs has is that if they are unable to offer their full range and a customer wants, for example, a coffee with their sandwich or doughnut, or some potato wedges, they may become more confused and argumentative or disruptive in store if they are able to access the full range of goods before 11pm but are unable to do so after 11pm.

“Customers do not understand licensing laws.”

Greggs said it does not have any trouble at its other two late night stores, which are both in Newcastle and it would employ security guards wearing body cameras at the Leicester Square location to ensure customer safety.