Greggs launches new range to challenge another fast food giant

Greggs launches brand new range to challenge another fast food giant. Picture: Alamy/Greggs

By Lauren Lewis

Greggs has launched a brand new range in a bid to challenge another fast food giant.

The high street chain, famed for its baked goods, has introduced a chicken burger and wrap as the company moves into the fast food space.

The new meals include freshly prepared wraps and chicken burgers made with corn top rolls.

Among the new arrivals are a new BBQ Crispy Chicken Burger and BBQ Chicken Wrap, priced at £4 and £3.80, respectively.

Starting from Thursday, these options were available in 150 Greggs outlets across the UK.

The company plans to extend the offering to more than 300 stores nationwide by the Spring.

The BBQ Crispy Chicken Burger features chicken breast coated in crispy crumbs and salad leaves, topped with BBQ sauce and mayonnaise, and served in a soft corn top roll. Picture: Greggs

The BBQ Crispy Chicken Burger features chicken breast coated in crispy crumbs and salad leaves, topped with BBQ sauce and mayonnaise, and served in a soft corn top roll.

The BBQ Chicken Wrap includes Southern Fried Chicken Goujons, salad leaves, cucumber, and tomato and is topped with BBQ sauce and mayonnaise in a soft tortilla wrap.

Greggs is also returning some fan favourites to the menu including a Chicken Katsu Bake and a Cherry Bakewell Muffin.

The bakery chain has 2,500 outlets in the UK, making it bigger than Subway or McDonald's.