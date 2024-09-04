Grenfell fire risk assessor who lied about qualifications among several key figures criticised in report

4 September 2024, 15:01

Several people were singled out for individual criticism by the final report of the Grenfell Tower
Several people were singled out for individual criticism by the final report of the Grenfell Tower. Picture: Alamy/Grenfell Tower Inquiry

By Kit Heren

The fire risk assessor for Grenfell Tower was among several individuals singled out for criticism by the inquiry into the tragedy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Carl Stokes, the fire assessor for Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), was unqualified for the role, "misrepresented" his qualifications and experience and "had been allowed to drift into" the job.

Also criticised in the report into the 2017 fire that killed 72 people were former minister Eric Pickles, principal construction professional, at the department for communities and local government Brian Martin, Robert Black, the chief executive of KCTMO and Nicholas Holgate, the chief executive of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

Read more: Grenfell Tower: Minute by minute of how the tragedy unfolded

Read more: Damning final report into Grenfell disaster finds ‘systemic dishonesty’ and ‘decades of failure’ caused deadly inferno

Carl Stokes
Carl Stokes. Picture: Grenfell Tower Inquiry

Carl Stokes

A former firefighter, Mr Stokes's job included carrying out fire assessments for the whole of KCTMO's estate.

The report said: "He had misrepresented his experience and qualifications (some of which he had invented) and was ill-qualified to carry out fire risk assessments on buildings the size and complexity of Grenfell Tower, let alone to hold the entire TMO portfolio.

"As a result there was a danger that fire risk assessments would not meet the required standard."

The inquiry, which issued its final report on Wednesday, said Mr Stokes had "serious shortcomings" in the way he carried out reports, including often failing to check whether the TMO had responded to risks that had been found.

Caller on the 'haunting' faults with Grenfell Tower being ignored by authorities prior to the fire

The report added: "The TMO’s failure to attach sufficient importance to fire safety is illustrated by its reliance on a single person, Carl Stokes, as fire risk assessor for its entire estate, despite his lack of qualifications and experience".

London Fire Brigade (LFB) officers had also raised concerns about whether he was competent, but KCTMO "continued to rely uncritically on him", making the danger "more acute".

Bereaved and survivors group Grenfell United said it was "a damning indictment of this country that amateurs, like Carl Stokes and Brian Martin, can pose to be experts, putting countless lives at risk and taking the lives of our loved ones".

Eric Pickles
Eric Pickles. Picture: Alamy

Eric Pickles, communities and local government secretary, 2010-2015

The inquiry found Lord Pickles oversaw a culture focused on deregulation, where civil servants felt unable to raise concerns about fire safety.

Sir Martin said there was a "wealth of material" to show Lord Pickles was an "ardent supporter" of deregulation and "the pressure within the department to reduce red tape was so strong that civil servants felt the need to put it at the forefront of every decision".

Lord Pickles himself told the inquiry he would have regarded it as "ludicrous" if civil servants thought the drive for deregulation covered building regulations, but Sir Martin said documentary evidence supported claims by officials that deregulation was "a dominant influence within the department".

He said it was "not uncommon" for the building regulations and standards division to receive emails thanking them for their efforts in meeting Lord Pickles' "ambition on deregulation".

Grenfell - Who were the 72 victims of the fire

The report said: "In the years that followed the Lakanal House fire the Government's deregulatory agenda, enthusiastically supported by some junior ministers and the secretary of state (Lord Pickles), dominated the department's thinking to such an extent that even matters affecting the safety of life were ignored, delayed or disregarded."

It concluded: "The failure to foster a culture in which concerns could be raised and frank advice given represents a serious failure of leadership on the part of ministers and senior officials."

During the inquiry itself, Lord Pickles provoked outrage from survivors after giving the wrong figure for the number of people killed in the disaster, saying 96 rather than 72.

Following publication of the report, Lord Pickles said: "I welcome the recommendation of the Grenfell Inquiry. I particularly welcome the call for greater transparency and co-ordination within government.

"I thank the Inquiry Team for their diligence in a detailed examination of the Grenfell fire and hope the lessons learnt ensure that such a tragedy never happens again.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the survivors and their families."

Brian Martin
Brian Martin. Picture: Grenfell Tower Inquiry

Brian Martin, principal construction professional, Department for Communities and Local Government

Brian Martin had been the civil servant in charge of building regulations for fire safety for 17 years by the time of the fire, including the guidance in Approved Document B, the official fire safety guidance for the construction industry.

Sir Martin's inquiry found he had been given "too much freedom of action without adequate oversight" and repeatedly failed to bring fire safety risks to the attention of his superiors.

The report said: "It is not clear how Brian Martin was chosen to be the official with day-to-day responsibility for the Building Regulations and Approved Document B, why he was allowed to remain in that position for so long, or why he was allowed to wield so much influence over the department's response to developments."

The inquiry found Mr Martin had shown "little appetite" for reviewing Approved Document B, even after the inquests into a fire at Lakanal House in Camberwell, south London, in 2009.

He also played a role in shutting down the Building Research Establishment's investigation into the fire after barely a month, citing concerns about the cost of an investigation.

The inquiry accused him of making "misleading statements" to the Lakanal House inquests and providing "disingenuous" advice to then-housing minister Don Foster after the inquests concluded in 2013, in which he "set out to give the minister to understand that the coroner's concerns were in fact groundless".

Robert Black
Robert Black. Picture: Grenfell Tower Inquiry

Robert Black, chief executive, KCTMO

The inquiry found an "entrenched reluctance" on the part of KCTMO boss Robert Black to tell either his board or the local authority's scrutiny committee about fire safety issues or LFB's concerns about compliance with safety regulations.

It said: "That failure was all the more serious because there were chronic and systemic failings in the TMO's management of fire safety of which the board should have been made aware."

During the inquiry, retired judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick heard Mr Black waited two hours before forwarding a list of residents to firefighters on the night of the blaze, saying his organisation had no role in emergency planning.

Mr Black quit as KCTMO chief executive on June 30 2017, around two weeks after the fire.

Nicholas Holgate
Nicholas Holgate. Picture: Grenfell Tower Inquiry

Nicholas Holgate, chief executive, Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC)

Nicholas Holgate's response to the disaster was strongly criticised by Sir Martin, who found he had been "unduly concerned for RBKC's reputation".

Describing Mr Holgate as "reluctant to take advice" from those with more experience, Sir Martin said he was "not capable of taking effective control of the situation and mobilising support of the right kind without delay".

He resigned on June 22 2017, eight days after the fire.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Portrait of a Girl, by the Dutch artist Rembrandt

Rembrandt painting found in attic sells for more than a million dollars in US

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba resigns

A health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child at a hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip

Gaza polio vaccination campaign surpasses target, Unicef says

Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg among six detained at anti-Israel demonstration in Denmark

Bhim Kohli was killed in a park in Leicester

'Our hearts are completely broken': Family tribute to Bhim Kohli, 80-year-old dog walker 'murdered' in Leicester

Anna Delvey, also known as Anna Sorokin, poses at her apartment in New York in May 2023 to promote her podcast The Anna Delvey Show

‘Fake heiress’ Anna Sorokin to compete on Dancing With The Stars

PRITI PATEL, 2019

Priti Patel out of Conservative Party leadership contest after first round of voting - as Robert Jenrick takes lead

Elton John

Elton John 'left with limited vision' after suffering 'severe eye infection'

BRITAIN-MUSIC-OASIS

Dynamic pricing to be examined by European Commission after backlash over price of Oasis tickets

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro addresses government loyalists gathered at the presidential palace in support of his reelection one month after the presidential vote, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Venezuela's President Maduro moves Christmas to October in attempt to distract from his disputed election win

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Exact date parts of UK to be hit with three days of rain and flooding as triple yellow weather warning issued

'Britain failed to protect you,' Keir Starmer tells Grenfell families he is 'deeply sorry' for systemic failings

'Britain failed to protect you': Keir Starmer tells Grenfell families state is 'deeply sorry' for systemic failings

Paul Watson sat at a desk

Court extends anti-whaling activist’s time in custody as Japan seeks extradition

The fire in Catford

70 firefighters rush to tower block fire in south London

Bhim Kohli died on Monday night after being found seriously injured in a park in Leicester

Devastated friends pay tribute to 'gentle' grandfather, 80, 'kicked to death by youths' only seconds away from home

Grenfell Heart Tribute London

'Every death was avoidable': From an unborn baby to an grandmother-of six, the 72 people who died in Grenfell

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pope Francis arrives at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption, in Jakarta

Pope urges Indonesia to live up to promise of ‘harmony in diversity’

Neil Gray has admitted being in the queue for Oasis tickets while chairing an Alzheimer's panel

Scottish health secretary admits he was in Oasis ticket queue while chairing Alzheimer's panel
The Met has vowed to go through the Grenfell report 'line by line'

Met police vow to go through Grenfell report 'line by line' to 'secure justice for those who died'
How Grenfell cladding firm Celotex 'manipulated' fire safety test results to 'break into market dishonestly'

How Grenfell cladding firm Celotex 'manipulated' fire safety test results to 'break into market'
The air ambulance landed outside Parliament today

Air ambulance lands outside Parliament as truck runs over cyclist after Keir Starmer arrives for PMQs
Trump assassination bid was a ‘serious failure’ by US Secret Service, ex-MI6 chief tells LBC

Trump assassination bid was a ‘serious failure’ by US Secret Service, ex-MI6 chief tells LBC
Ricky Nuttall said firefighters at the scene were unaware of the state of the tower

Outside of Grenfell tower ‘was effectively covered in petrol’ says firefighter who tackled inferno
The inquiry into the deadly Grenfell Tower fire in west London in 2017 has finished

Damning final report into Grenfell disaster finds ‘systemic dishonesty’ and ‘decades of failure’ caused deadly inferno
A boat thought to be carrying migrants in the sea near the Wimereux beach

Migrant boat spotted in English Channel day after 12 people died

A report into the deaths of 72 people in a fire at Grenfell Tower is due to be published

Grenfell Tower: Minute by minute of how the tragedy unfolded

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry 'won't return to royal duties unless Prince William apologises' but is willing to 'help out' if King asks
Queen Camilla Visits Bath And Wiltshire

Queen Camilla provides update on King Charles' cancer treatment during hospital visit

Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry has 'no interest' in returning to royal duties and plans to 'stay in US'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit