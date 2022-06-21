Breaking News

60 firefighters battle blaze in high-rise flats near Grenfell Tower

A block of flats near Grenfell tower has set ablaze. Picture: Twitter/Joanna Foster

By Emma Soteriou

Some 60 firefighters and eight fire engines are battling a blaze in high-rise flats near Grenfell Tower.

The London Fire brigade (LFB) received over 30 999 calls reporting the fire, emergency services said.

Half of a flat on the 12th floor of the building is still alight in the ongoing incident, LFB added.

It said that new technology enabled a caller to send live stream videos of the incident straight into the Brigade’s 999 call centre.

Fire engines at the scene. Picture: LBC

Firefighters were seen heading towards the scene. Picture: LBC

The building is on Queensdale Crescent, with images from the scene showing its close proximity to Grenfell Tower.

One local said they felt "physically sick" seeing how close the two were together.

In West London and saw this and heard sirens



Getting closer it seems a different building than the tower is on fire



No less horrific for those affected and has made me feel physically sick



What must it be like for all those affected by #Grenfell who face such #trauma daily? pic.twitter.com/oB2yNmDC8M — Joanna Foster (@fabtic_ltd) June 21, 2022

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

A fire witness - Kia Zeka - told LBC News that there are sprinklers in the building but they are not working yet as they have only just been installed.

"I live on the seventh floor - I saw the fire brigade behind the building from the window and I just ran out.

"No one came to the door, no one told us what as going on...when i came out there were people outside, police and they have stopped now the fire but we can't go back inside the building yet."

"It's quite scary. We have Grenfell just in front of us and it feels like we're going through the same thing," she added.

"15 minutes ago it was quite a big fire with smoke as well and we saw it going up," Ms Zeka explained.

"We couldn't see much else of what was going on because of the smoke."

At least eight fire engines are at the scene. Picture: LBC

Ms Zeka also revealed that she saw some residents come down on the lift because they smelt smoke.

This story is being updated