Grieving father stalked then slashed teen with machete in 'eye for an eye' revenge attack following son's death

31 January 2023, 09:09 | Updated: 31 January 2023, 09:18

The grieving father stalked and slashed Brown in an 'eye for an eye' revenge attack following the death of his son
The grieving father stalked and slashed Brown in an 'eye for an eye' revenge attack following the death of his son. Picture: Facebook

By Danielle DeWolfe

A grieving father stalked and then attempted to kill a man he blamed for his son's death using a machete in an "eye for an eye attack", a court has heard.

Samson Price, 48, confronted Patrick Brown outside a Pure Gym in Norwich in what's described as a "pre-planned" attack, brandishing a machete and slashing him five or six times in front of horrified onlookers.

Brown, who was 20 at the time of the attack, was "millimetres" away from "bleeding to death" the court heard.

The victim was only saved by "sheer luck" and the quick reaction of gym-goers who administered treatment until emergency services arrived in September 2021.

Chester crown court heard how Price had blamed Mr Brown for the death of his son, who drowned in a pond in Wigan in October 2020.

Price was at large for three weeks following the attack before handing himself in to police.


The grieving father stalked and slashed Brown in an 'eye for an eye' revenge attack following the death of his son. Picture: Facebook

He admits Grievous Bodily Harm against Brown but denies he intended to kill him - a claim the prosecution rejects.

Samson Price Jr., who was 18-years-old at the time of his death, told his parents he'd gone camping with three friends - aged 17,18 and 19 at the time - when it's believed Price Jr. fell into the pond in Westwood Flash, Poolstock, on October 4 last year and drowned.

The group are said to have taken hallucinogenic drug LSD during their trip when the friends said Price Jr. started "acting strangely" before going missing.

His body was later discovered in a nearby pond.

However, Price believed Brown to be culpable following the death of his son and stalked the victim using a tracker.

Prosecutor Simon Mills told the court: "This was a pre-planned attack on Mr Brown as he came out of the gym where Price had been waiting with his weapon concealed on his person.

"He came very close to achieving his aim of killing Patrick Brown. He inflicted numerous blows to his head, face, back and arms. He may well have thought that he had done enough to kill Patrick Brown.

"He ran off and remained at large for three weeks before eventually handing himself in at a police station in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.


Price believed Brown to be culpable following the death of his son and stalked the victim using a tracker. Picture: Facebook

Mr Mills continued: “The defendant had a motive to carry out this deadly attack. He blames Patrick Brown for the death of his son and he was angry that the police did not prosecute him over it.

"The prosecution contends that this was a case of an eye for an eye."

Described on his Facebook page as a "reliable and honest painter and decorator", the father of two told his wife he considered himself to have died after his son's death in texts read to the court.

Price wrote: "We have nothing left to look forward to. I consider myself to have died with Samson and I honestly don't care what happens to me any more."

His wife then tried to "pull him round " by reminding him that their daughter, Atlanta, was still alive and needed him.

In the wake of her son's death, Mrs Price added: "I've never felt pain like it.

"I'm still waiting for him to walk through the door.

"Some days I just imagine he is out with his mates and he will be home soon."

Price denies attempted murder. The trial continues.

