Grieving relatives pay tribute to mum and two teenagers found dead in Luton flat

16 September 2024, 21:52

A fundraiser has been launched for the family.
A fundraiser has been launched for the family. Picture: Handout

By Henry Moore

Heartbroken relatives have paid tributes to a mother and two teenagers who were found dead in a flat in Luton.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Juliana Prosper, 48, Giselle Prosper, 13, and Kyle Prosper, 16, were found at a flat in Leabank, off Wauluds Bank Drive, on Friday.

Nicholas Prosper, 18, was charged with the murder of the trio on Saturday after being arrested on Friday. He appeared in court on Monday.

Sharing a statement through Bedfordshire Police, Juliana’s family paid tribute to the mum.

They described her as a "a strong, loving mother to her four beautiful children, who were her absolute world".

They added that in her spare time she was a keen athlete and enjoyed raising money for charity as "she was always putting others first".

Read More: Man, 18, charged with murder after woman and two teenagers found dead at flat in Luton

Read more: Firearm recovered in triple murder probe after three people killed in block of flats in Luton

They said: "Kyle was a kind and funny young man who loved football and boxing.

"He was creative and thriving on TikTok, a big talent with massive potential. Kyle's friends were his everything.

"Giselle was a beautiful soul and caring young girl; she liked to laugh lots and loved her family and big brothers.

Juliana Prosper
Juliana Prosper. Picture: Handout

"She was so loveable with an infectious smile. She was also an exceptional pupil at school and was loved dearly by her friends in Year 9."

Police said that formal identification has yet to take place but they are believed to be the three members of the Prosper family.

The family also thanked their loved ones and the wider community for their support over the past few days.

They said: "We are so grateful for all the support we've received from our family, friends, and the community, and we appreciate all your kind messages.

"We'd also like to thank the police for their efforts and handling of the investigation.

"As we navigate this difficult time, we kindly ask for our privacy to be respected to allow us to grieve."

A fundraiser has been launched to cover the funeral costs for the mother and her children, as tributes poured in.

Friends said Ms Prosper was "a strong loving mother to 4 beautiful children, who were her absolute world.

"In her spare time Julie was a keen athlete and enjoyed raising money for charity, always putting others first".

Floral tributes at Leabank in Luton, Bedfordshire, where three people, believed to be Juliana Prosper, 48, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper were found dead.
Floral tributes at Leabank in Luton, Bedfordshire, where three people, believed to be Juliana Prosper, 48, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper were found dead. Picture: Alamy

Kyle was praised as a "kind, funny young man, who loved football and boxing."

Friends said he was "creative and thriving on Tik Tok" and was "a big talent with massive potential", who loved his friends.

His sister Giselle was called "a beautiful soul and caring young girl", who "liked to laugh lots and loved her family and big brothers."

Giselle was "so loveable with an infectious smile", according to the fundraiser, who "was an exceptional pupil at school and was loved dearly by her friends".

In a statement from her school, Giselle was said to have "excelled in all her subjects and will be sorely missed".

The tributes on X, formerly Twitter, came from Jess Pather, headteacher at Lea Manor High School, who said: "We are deeply shocked at Lea Manor High School by the tragic incident that occurred on Friday in our local community and devastated by the loss of our pupil, Giselle Prosper.

"Giselle was a beautiful soul and a model pupil, she excelled in all her subjects and will be sorely missed, particularly by her friends in Year 9.

"Lea Manor High School will be open as usual on Monday and specialist bereavement counsellors will be available to provide additional support to our students and staff during this difficult time.

"It will take us all time to process what has happened and our thoughts go out to everyone in our community and neighbouring schools who have been affected."

The mum and two teenagers were found on Friday
The mum and two teenagers were found on Friday. Picture: Alamy

Kyle Prosper's school described the incident as "devastating" and offered "heartfelt condolences" to his family.

A statement issued by Cardinal Newman Catholic School said: "We are shocked by the tragic incident that occurred on Friday in our local community and deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own students, Kyle Prosper.

"This is devastating news to all those who knew and loved Kyle and it will take some time to come to terms with the profound sense of loss.

"We have already sent important information to parents and carers that outlines the support we have in place for students when they return to school on Monday.

"We know this will be a difficult time for students and staff and we will do all we can to support them with love and compassion.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kyle's family on their immeasurable loss, to his friends and to all those in neighbouring schools who are coming to terms with their own loss. We pray for all those who have died in this tragic incident."

Police officers at Leabank in Luton, Bedfordshire, where three people, believed to be Juliana Prosper, 48, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper, 13, although formal identification has yet to take place, were found dead.
Police officers at Leabank in Luton, Bedfordshire, where three people, believed to be Juliana Prosper, 48, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper, 13, although formal identification has yet to take place, were found dead. Picture: Alamy

Nicholas Prosper has also been charged with "a number of firearms offences", police said.

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said the force's thoughts were with the victims and their loved ones.

"Although formal identification has yet to take place, next of kin of those who we believe to have died have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers," he said.

"We would ask that their privacy is respected at this unimaginably difficult time.

"Following the discovery of the three bodies yesterday, we immediately dispatched a number of officers to the scene. Shortly afterwards they arrested an 18-year-old man, who has now been charged with three counts of murder, as well as a number of firearms offences.

"I'd like to praise all of the officers involved in this investigation so far, especially those who were first at the scene and were met with such awful circumstances, and those who have worked round the clock to establish the details surrounding these tragic deaths."

Nicholas Prosper has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Magistrates' Court on Monday.

