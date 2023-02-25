Grindr robbery police hunting for suspects who drugged and mugged men on gay hook up app make arrest

25 February 2023, 00:10 | Updated: 25 February 2023, 00:12

Several men have been targeted on the Grindr app
Several men have been targeted on the Grindr app. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Police looking for men who drugged and robbed victims after meeting them on the gay hook-up app Grindr have arrested a suspect.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Met Police officers said they had arrested a 29-year-old man at Gatwick Airport on Thursday, on suspicion of aggravated assault.

The man was taken to a south London police station, where he is being held in custody.

Read more: 'Devastated' family of woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann say they have proof of her real identity

Read more: Police officer shot multiple times at kids' football training session in Northern Ireland has 'life-changing injuries'

Officers had reports of four burglaries in which two suspects are believed to have drugged victims to rob them in Brentford and Hounslow in west London, Hampton in south-west London and Bromley in south-east London between New Year's Eve and January 9.

Four male victims aged between 32 and 55 were drugged unconscious before waking to find several of their personal belongings missing, including valuables. Each victim suffered no lasting effects.

Police said in January that they were looking for a large black man and a slimmer white man who both spoke Spanish. Police believed in January that both men had fled the country. The suspect arrested is one of these men, but the second suspect is still at large.

The force added that the two suspects worked together and separately to identify their victims on Grindr.

Police issued an appeal in January for more victims who have fallen prey to the pair to come forward and report the crimes to the police.

Detective Superintendent Dan O'Sullivan said: "We believe other victims may have been targeted between the new year period and January 9, however for personal reasons may not have wanted to report it.

"If you have been a victim, you can report in confidence to us or speak to an officer from the LGBTQ+ community.

"Although the suspects have fled the country and the risk to the community is reduced, we are continuing to engage with our partners and those from LGBT independent advisory groups."

Other potential victims or those with information for the police can call 101 quoting Operation Cavendish.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi Sunak is set to get a Northern Ireland deal this weekend, according to reports

Rishi Sunak will 'agree new Brexit deal this weekend' after getting fresh concessions from Brussels

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood today had all charges of attempted rape, assault and coercive control against him dropped

Mason Greenwood 'to become a father' for the first time weeks after rape and assault charges are dropped

The Russian ambassador has interrupted a minute's silence for Ukraine

Russian ambassador taps his microphone repeatedly to interrupt minute's silence for Ukraine on first anniversary of war

Mohamed collapsed while delivering Thai food

London couple in luxury flats 'walked over a collapsed Deliveroo rider to complain about a missing item'

Rod Steward meeting staff and patients

'I'm not all mouth and no trousers': Rod Stewart visits hospital to pay for day of patient scans amid NHS backlog and cuts
Ben Stiller has refused to apologise for the film

Ben Stiller 'makes no apologies' over controversial Tropic Thunder featuring Robert Downey Jr in blackface

Alberto-Iosif Caraian appeared naked

Shocking member: Councillor appears naked in the shower during video meeting - and gets cheeky grin from chairwoman

Zelenskyy at a press conference on Friday

'Victory is inevitable' if allies do their homework, says Zelenskyy as more sanctions announced

Some families have supported large groups of people move from Ukraine

Meet the super-hosts: Hundreds of Ukrainians supported by individual British families

Russia Ukraine War One Year Anniversary

Ukraine leader Zelensky defiant on anniversary of Russian invasion

Turkey Syria Earthquake

Turkey starts work to build homes in two earthquake-hit towns

The man best-known as Margaret Thatcher's long-serving press secretary has died at the age of 90.

Sir Bernard Ingham, Margaret Thatcher's long-serving press secretary, dies aged 90 after 'short illness'

A virtually empty Red Square

US announces sweeping new Russian sanctions one year into war

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainians reflect on Russian invasion as world marks anniversary

Soldiers training in Kent

'We'll finish this war': Ukrainian soldier training in the UK speaks to LBC one year after Russian invasion

Climate Cyclone Freddy

Cyclone Freddy hits Mozambique with ‘dangerous’ rainfall

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protests erupted at a school in Leeds (L) and at a school in Lincolnshire (R) as well as a third school in Cornwall

Protests erupt at schools over ban on using toilets during class and ‘red card’ period pass for girls
Train union TSSA agrees pay deal

Rail union TSSA cancels strike action after members accept 9% pay deal

Turkey Syria Suspect Killed

Istanbul bomb suspect ‘killed in operation in Syria’

Junior doctors will strike in March

Junior doctors announce 72-hour strike in March amid bitter pay dispute

Roald Dahl's works have been edited for 'inclusivity' reasons

Roald Dahl publisher unveils unedited 'classic collection' amid furious backlash over censored stories
Staffordshire Police were called by a woman's neighbour after they saw her toddler 'naked in the window'

Neighbours call police on boy, 3, for being naked at window after a bath

Julia Wandelt (l) who claims to be Madeleine McCann (r)

'Devastated' family of woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann say they have proof of her real identity
Mikahail Abdalkin in the clip with noodles over his ears

Russian politician faces punishment after putting noodles over his ears during Putin speech
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky pledges push for victory on war anniversary

Estonia Independence Day

Putin ‘preparing for more war’ – Nato chief

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty Ukraine war stories remind listener of holocaust stories of his father.

'He told the same stories': Ukrainian refugees' stories ‘resonate’ with son of Holocaust survivors
Daniel Barnett

My 17% mobile phone bill increase – is it legal? LBC's Daniel Barnett explains

Anna Taylor sheds light on UK food insecurity

UK must be serious about securing food resilience, says Food Foundation director

james

James O'Brien takes aim at Boris Johnson's shift from 'parrot of Kremlin propaganda' to Ukraine supporter
Nick Ferrari's Five Pledges

From banning regional mayors to taxing the Welsh Nick Ferrari's five pledges if he were PM

Nick Ferarri bans listener who defends Putin

'You're banned, stop listening now!': Nick Ferrari bans Putin supporting caller from his show
Shelagh

'Immoral philosophy': Caller reveals moral philosophy professor had affairs with students

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller blames 'lying' politicians for loss of faith in democracy, after Keir Starmer revealed five missions
James

James O’Brien in hysterics as Brexit-voting farmer forced to admit EU is better off

The row started after the Defence Secretary spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Defence Secretary accused of 'disdain' after war of words with Johnny Mercer on defence spending

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit