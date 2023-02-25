Grindr robbery police hunting for suspects who drugged and mugged men on gay hook up app make arrest

Several men have been targeted on the Grindr app. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Police looking for men who drugged and robbed victims after meeting them on the gay hook-up app Grindr have arrested a suspect.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Met Police officers said they had arrested a 29-year-old man at Gatwick Airport on Thursday, on suspicion of aggravated assault.

The man was taken to a south London police station, where he is being held in custody.

Read more: 'Devastated' family of woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann say they have proof of her real identity

Read more: Police officer shot multiple times at kids' football training session in Northern Ireland has 'life-changing injuries'

Officers had reports of four burglaries in which two suspects are believed to have drugged victims to rob them in Brentford and Hounslow in west London, Hampton in south-west London and Bromley in south-east London between New Year's Eve and January 9.

Four male victims aged between 32 and 55 were drugged unconscious before waking to find several of their personal belongings missing, including valuables. Each victim suffered no lasting effects.

Police said in January that they were looking for a large black man and a slimmer white man who both spoke Spanish. Police believed in January that both men had fled the country. The suspect arrested is one of these men, but the second suspect is still at large.

The force added that the two suspects worked together and separately to identify their victims on Grindr.

Police issued an appeal in January for more victims who have fallen prey to the pair to come forward and report the crimes to the police.

Detective Superintendent Dan O'Sullivan said: "We believe other victims may have been targeted between the new year period and January 9, however for personal reasons may not have wanted to report it.

"If you have been a victim, you can report in confidence to us or speak to an officer from the LGBTQ+ community.

"Although the suspects have fled the country and the risk to the community is reduced, we are continuing to engage with our partners and those from LGBT independent advisory groups."

Other potential victims or those with information for the police can call 101 quoting Operation Cavendish.