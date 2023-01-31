Grocery price inflation hits record high as annual bills jump by £788

31 January 2023, 10:44

Grocery price inflation has hit a record 16.7%
Grocery price inflation has hit a record 16.7%. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Grocery price inflation has hit a record high, adding a potential £788 to annual shopping bills.

The "staggering" 2.3 percentage point jump in the four weeks to January 22 exceeded the previous high recorded by analysts Kantar in October, becoming the highest figure since their records began in 2008.

Intense competition among grocers fighting to keep customers saw them boosting their own-label ranges, with sales of these growing by 9.3% in January - well ahead of branded alternatives, which were up by just 1%.

Despite price rises, consumers appeared to maintain New Year's resolutions and a commitment to Dry January, with sales volumes of no and low alcohol beer up 3% on last year.

Overall take-home grocery sales rose by 5.7% during the four-week period and by 7.6% over the quarter.

Tesco supermarkets to make major changes to stores, putting 2,100 jobs at risk

UK set to have weakest major economy in the world and become only G7 nation to shrink

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: "Late last year, we saw the rate of grocery price inflation dip slightly, but that small sign of relief for consumers has been short-lived.

"Households will now face an extra £788 on their annual shopping bills if they don't change their behaviour to cut costs.

"Across the market the move is towards everyday low pricing, with many supermarkets offering price matching and using their loyalty schemes to help shoppers save.

"As a result of this push, the proportion of spending on promotions has dropped to its lowest level since at least 2008 this month, exaggerating the usual post-Christmas drop off in deals."

Aldi was the fastest-growing grocer for the fourth month in a row, with sales up 26.9% year on year while Lidl's sales jumped by 24.1%.

Among the three largest grocers, Sainsbury's sales increased by 6.1%, just 0.1 percentage points higher than Asda and Tesco, to give it 15.4% of the market.

Tesco remains the largest British retailer with a 27.5% market share while Asda holds 14.2%.

