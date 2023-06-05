Phoning it in? Outrage as groom caught scrolling on his mobile at wedding while walking down the aisle with his wife

The groom can be seen scrolling on his phone. Picture: TikTok/CynthiaUmunze

By Kit Heren

A man has sparked uproar after being caught scrolling through his phone while arm-in-arm with his wife at his wedding.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Outraged social media users saw the man beaming at his phone instead of paying attention to his wife, in a video posted to TikTok.

By contrast, his bride looks delighted to be married and is greeting well-wishers as they process down the aisle and out of the church at the end of the service.

One viewer laid the blame at the door of social media and its hold on people's attention spans. They said: "Learn to be comfortable BY YOURSELF!!

"Nothing worse than being alone WITH someone."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Others imagined how his wife would feel at his behaviour. "The way I'd slap that phone out of his hand," one said.

Another said: "She look like she is holding back tears. This is so sad and embarrassing.

"God….if this is marriage, then I don’t want it!!!! She look so lonely".

A fourth added: "She look like she is holding back tears. This is so sad and embarrassing."

Read more: Princess Eugenie announces birth of second son and pays tribute to three of his ancestors as she reveals name

Read more: Four-foot lizard that 'runs like a t-rex' loose in Cumbria as owner says it dug itself out cage

Some onlookers wondered what the groom could be looking at on his phone.

One wrote: "Nothing. Absolutely nothing is that important…There is no defense for this."

In the video, when they get out of the church, the bride seems to confront her new husband about his behaviour.

But instead of apologising, he frowns in apparent frustration, and she appears to drop it.