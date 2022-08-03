Grooming gang jailed for 51 years after raping and sexually assaulting three 13-year-old girls

3 August 2022, 22:08

David Korosi, 28, of Burton, was jailed for 14 years, and Maxim Hanko, 18, of Liverpool, was sentenced to nine years.
David Korosi, 28, of Burton, was jailed for 14 years, and Maxim Hanko, 18, of Liverpool, was sentenced to nine years. Picture: Staffordshire Police

By Sophie Barnett

A grooming gang has been jailed for a total of 51 years for raping and sexually assaulting three vulnerable teenage girls in Burton-upon-Trent.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Seven men have been convicted of sexually exploiting the teenage girls, who were all 13 at the time, over the space of five months in 2018.

They were sentenced for the rape and child abduction of the three girls.

The men were sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday after two separate trials in June 2021 and February 2022.

The offences took place between May and September of 2018, with Staffordshire Police arresting the men in the following December.

Detective Sergeant Julie Pointon, of the force’s Child Protection and Exploitation Team, said: “We welcome these sentences and I would like to pay tribute to the girls’ incredible bravery in coming forward initially and throughout this long and complex investigation."

Read more: Archie Battersbee's life support to be turned off after ECHR refuses 'heartbroken' family's final plea

The seven men jailed for raping and sexually assaulting three 13-year-old girls.
The seven men jailed for raping and sexually assaulting three 13-year-old girls. Picture: Staffordshire Police

David Korosi, 28, of Burton, was jailed for 14 years after he was found guilty of the rape of a girl aged 13 to 15 and two counts of sexual assault of a child.

Maxim Hanko, 18, of Liverpool, was sentenced to nine years after he was found guilty of three counts of rape of a girl aged 13 to 15 and one count of attempt to rape a girl aged 13 to 15.

Adrian Rihard Demeter, 22, of Burton, was jailed for seven and a half years after he was found guilty of rape of a girl aged 13 to 15 and sexual assault on a child.

Renato Daniel Nyari, 19, of Liverpool, was given seven years imprisonment after he was found guilty of three counts of the rape of a girl aged 13 to 15, sexual assault on a child, sexual activity with a child and child abduction.

Dominik Beri, 18, of Burton, was jailed for six years after he was found guilty of the rape of a girl aged 13 to 15 and sexual assault on a female.

Jeno Pierre Maka, 21, of Stoke-on-Trent, was sentenced to four and a half years imprisonment after he was found guilty of two counts of causing/inciting a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity.

Mate Maka, 18, of Stoke-on-Trent, was jailed for three years after he was found guilty of sexual activity with a child.

DC Darren Mattocks, of the force’s Child Protection and Exploitation Team, said officers remained "focused on seeking justice and providing support to the victims".

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of such crimes to come forward and report this to us," he said.

"We will listen to you, and you and your families will be supported by specially-trained detectives and social workers. If you are or have been a victim or you are worried about something, and you don’t feel ready to talk to the police, please speak to someone you trust.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey. The Bank is set to hike interest rates by the highest level in 27 years

Interest rates to rise by highest level in 27 years as Bank of England seeks to curb inflation

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah slams Coleen for 'wanting to weaponise an army against her' but insists she 'holds no grudges'

Filming taking in place on the Batgirl film in Glasgow

'Irredeemable' Batgirl film scrapped by Warner Bros after poor screen tests

Archie Battersbee's life support to be turned off after ECHR denies appeal

Archie Battersbee's 'heartbroken' family given until 9am tomorrow to launch bid to move him to hospice

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Sajid Javid has backed Liz Truss to become Britain's next prime minister, in a huge blow to Rishi Sunak.

Sajid Javid backs Liz Truss for PM as he takes swipe at Rishi Sunak's tax plans

Charley Bates, 16, of Radstock, died on Sunday 31 July

'Our beautiful Charley Boy': Family pay tribute to boy, 16, stabbed to death in Somerset

Volcano erupts near Iceland's main airport as lava spews and gas cloud rises into sky

Volcano erupts near Iceland's main airport as lava spews and gas cloud rises into sky

The stadium now had stadium now has a 'Gilbert & Rose West Stand'.

Southend United's own goal after unwittingly naming stand after serial killer Rose West

Police have released CCTV footage in an attempt to trace missing woman Owami Davies

Last CCTV of missing nurse as three arrested on suspicion of murder and police search London house

Coleen Rooney hits back at claims she was 'milking' foot injury

Coleen Rooney hits back sharing X-ray after Rebekah Vardy hinted she was 'milking' foot injury

Inflation could hit 15% next year, according to a think tank

Cost of living crisis: Britain warned 15% inflation 'plausible' scenario next year

Videos show Ukrainians using sticks, tyres and bricks to detonate landmines

Brave Ukrainians use twigs and car tyres to detonate landmines left by Russians

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

Grant Shapps threatens Just Stop Oil protesters with prison

Grant Shapps threatens prison to Just Stop Oil protesters who block M25

Premier League players will no longer take the knee at the start of every match

Premier League footballers to stop taking the knee before matches

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jackie Walorski (Alamy/PA)

Indiana Republican politician Jackie Walorski killed in car crash

Iraq Protests

Iraqi cleric orders followers to continue protest in Baghdad

Newtown Shooting Infowars

Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’

An aerial shot of activity from the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland

Volcano near Iceland’s main airport erupts again after pause

A general view of Amsterdam

Dutch government declares water shortage

Journalists take images at the Anne Frank House museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Videos depicting last six months of Anne Frank’s life to be available in English

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton among Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy winners

Janet Yang

Producer Janet Yang elected president of film academy

People walk past a billboard welcoming US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taipei, Taiwan

Why Nancy Pelosi went to Taiwan and why China is angry

The bodybuilder was warned about taking synthol injections

Brazilian bodybuilder 'Hulk' dies on birthday after taking injections to grow enormous biceps

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans to brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/08 | Watch again

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch again

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/08 | Watch again

Swarbrick on Sunday

Swarbrick On Sunday 31/7 | Watch again

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments.

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London