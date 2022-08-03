Grooming gang jailed for 51 years after raping and sexually assaulting three 13-year-old girls

David Korosi, 28, of Burton, was jailed for 14 years, and Maxim Hanko, 18, of Liverpool, was sentenced to nine years. Picture: Staffordshire Police

By Sophie Barnett

A grooming gang has been jailed for a total of 51 years for raping and sexually assaulting three vulnerable teenage girls in Burton-upon-Trent.

Seven men have been convicted of sexually exploiting the teenage girls, who were all 13 at the time, over the space of five months in 2018.

They were sentenced for the rape and child abduction of the three girls.

The men were sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday after two separate trials in June 2021 and February 2022.

The offences took place between May and September of 2018, with Staffordshire Police arresting the men in the following December.

Detective Sergeant Julie Pointon, of the force’s Child Protection and Exploitation Team, said: “We welcome these sentences and I would like to pay tribute to the girls’ incredible bravery in coming forward initially and throughout this long and complex investigation."

The seven men jailed for raping and sexually assaulting three 13-year-old girls. Picture: Staffordshire Police

David Korosi, 28, of Burton, was jailed for 14 years after he was found guilty of the rape of a girl aged 13 to 15 and two counts of sexual assault of a child.

Maxim Hanko, 18, of Liverpool, was sentenced to nine years after he was found guilty of three counts of rape of a girl aged 13 to 15 and one count of attempt to rape a girl aged 13 to 15.

Adrian Rihard Demeter, 22, of Burton, was jailed for seven and a half years after he was found guilty of rape of a girl aged 13 to 15 and sexual assault on a child.

Renato Daniel Nyari, 19, of Liverpool, was given seven years imprisonment after he was found guilty of three counts of the rape of a girl aged 13 to 15, sexual assault on a child, sexual activity with a child and child abduction.

Dominik Beri, 18, of Burton, was jailed for six years after he was found guilty of the rape of a girl aged 13 to 15 and sexual assault on a female.

Jeno Pierre Maka, 21, of Stoke-on-Trent, was sentenced to four and a half years imprisonment after he was found guilty of two counts of causing/inciting a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity.

Mate Maka, 18, of Stoke-on-Trent, was jailed for three years after he was found guilty of sexual activity with a child.

DC Darren Mattocks, of the force’s Child Protection and Exploitation Team, said officers remained "focused on seeking justice and providing support to the victims".

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of such crimes to come forward and report this to us," he said.

"We will listen to you, and you and your families will be supported by specially-trained detectives and social workers. If you are or have been a victim or you are worried about something, and you don’t feel ready to talk to the police, please speak to someone you trust.”