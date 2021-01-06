Group from London fined for Covid rule breach after crashing car in Peak District

6 January 2021, 15:11

All 11 men were fined £200 for breaching Covid rules
All 11 men were fined £200 for breaching Covid rules. Picture: Buxton Police SNT

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Eleven men from London have been fined for breaching Covid restrictions after driving 150 miles to the Peak District and crashing a car.

The group was discovered by police after one of three cars they were travelling in flipped on its roof.

All 11, from Harrow, will now be getting a fixed penalty notice of £200, police said.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson: UK in final 'sprint' to defeat coronavirus

READ MORE: Fines for breaking Covid rules: Police vow tougher crackdown in London

They made the journey to the Peak District on Monday before Boris Johnson announced a full UK lockdown.

Police discovered them on the A6013 near Bamford, Derbyshire, on Monday evening after a driver flipped his car.

They were fined for travelling between Tier 4 areas.

One of the cars was seized after a driver was found to be uninsured
One of the cars was seized after a driver was found to be uninsured. Picture: Buxton Police SNT

Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team posted a picture of the crashed car on its Facebook account.

The post said one of the cars was also seized after the driver was found to be uninsured.

The driver was sent home on a train, the post added.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak Bulgaria

Orthodox Christians mark Epiphany with river plunge despite Covid warnings
Raphael Warnock

Democrat Raphael Warnock makes history with Senate win in Georgia
Sudan

Sudan set to normalise ties with Israel after signing US deal
Boris Johnson said the UK is in a sprint to vaccinate people before they contract Covid

Boris Johnson: UK in final 'sprint' to defeat coronavirus

Matt Hancock has kicked off the Commons debate on lockdown measures

Lockdown Live: Hancock kicks off lockdown debate ahead of Commons vote
Mr Warnock's victory is a symbol of a striking shift in Georgia's politics

Georgia: Raphael Warnock becomes first black senator in state's history

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

LBC Presenter Dean Dunham explains the rules of the new Covid lockdown

Dean Dunham's guide to England's Covid lockdown number 3

Boris Johnson will hold a coronavirus press briefing later today

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?
What are the different lockdown rules across the UK?

What are the different lockdown rules across the UK?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James pondered the issue on his LBC radio show

James O'Brien's heartfelt monologue over patriotism and Covid
James O'Brien caller's Brexit theory on why UK has not shut borders during Covid

James O'Brien caller's Brexit theory on why UK has not shut borders during Covid
Nick Ferrari challenges Zahawi over 3m excluded from Government support

Nick Ferrari challenges Zahawi over 3m still excluded from Government support
The distraught caller told LBC she was living on "minus £27 per month after I've paid my bills, I have nothing left for food."

'Desperate' caller tells LBC she just has 'no money left for food'
The Police Federation chair has said officers should have vaccine priority

Police Federation chair calls for officers to have vaccine priority
James O'Brien caller excluded from financial help cannot afford heating

James O'Brien caller excluded from Covid financial help cannot afford heating

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London