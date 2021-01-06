Group from London fined for Covid rule breach after crashing car in Peak District

All 11 men were fined £200 for breaching Covid rules. Picture: Buxton Police SNT

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Eleven men from London have been fined for breaching Covid restrictions after driving 150 miles to the Peak District and crashing a car.

The group was discovered by police after one of three cars they were travelling in flipped on its roof.

All 11, from Harrow, will now be getting a fixed penalty notice of £200, police said.

They made the journey to the Peak District on Monday before Boris Johnson announced a full UK lockdown.

Police discovered them on the A6013 near Bamford, Derbyshire, on Monday evening after a driver flipped his car.

They were fined for travelling between Tier 4 areas.

One of the cars was seized after a driver was found to be uninsured. Picture: Buxton Police SNT

Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team posted a picture of the crashed car on its Facebook account.

The post said one of the cars was also seized after the driver was found to be uninsured.

The driver was sent home on a train, the post added.

