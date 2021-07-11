Group of England fans break through barriers at Wembley stadium

A small group appeared to break through a security perimeter at the stadium. Picture: Credit: Stephen Chung / Alamy Live News

By Asher McShane

A group of fans stormed into Wembley stadium's grounds ahead of England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Footage emerged on social media showing dozens of people trampling down barriers and being chased by stewards.

It is unclear whether the supporters had tickets or if they were hoping to gain access to the ground regardless.

Thousands of fans had gathered outside the stadium and had been there for several hours in exuberant scenes, climbing on top of buses and up lamp posts.

One video shows a surge of fans crashing through barriers with several individuals seen evading stewards.

A spokesperson for Wembley said: 'We are dealing with an incident that occurred at the outer security perimeter area of the stadium, with support from police.

'Safety measures were quickly activated… there were no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium.'

It is believed up to 100 fans were involved before the area was secured.