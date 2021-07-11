Group of England fans break through barriers at Wembley stadium

11 July 2021, 19:05 | Updated: 11 July 2021, 19:14

A small group appeared to break through a security perimeter at the stadium
A small group appeared to break through a security perimeter at the stadium. Picture: Credit: Stephen Chung / Alamy Live News

By Asher McShane

A group of fans stormed into Wembley stadium's grounds ahead of England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Footage emerged on social media showing dozens of people trampling down barriers and being chased by stewards.

It is unclear whether the supporters had tickets or if they were hoping to gain access to the ground regardless.

Thousands of fans had gathered outside the stadium and had been there for several hours in exuberant scenes, climbing on top of buses and up lamp posts.

READ MORE: England bid for glory against Italy in Euro 2020 final at Wembley

One video shows a surge of fans crashing through barriers with several individuals seen evading stewards.

A spokesperson for Wembley said: 'We are dealing with an incident that occurred at the outer security perimeter area of the stadium, with support from police. 

'Safety measures were quickly activated… there were no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium.'

It is believed up to 100 fans were involved before the area was secured.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Millions of fans are roaring England on to victory

England bid for glory against Italy in Euro 2020 final at Wembley
Sir Richard Branson reached space on board the Virgin Galactic craft

Sir Richard Branson reaches space on board Virgin Galactic flight
Jubilant England fans have descended on London ahead of Gareth Southgate's historic clash with Italy at Wembley for Euro 2020.

England v Italy: Thousands of exuberant fans descend on Wembley
Thousands of fans have gathered ahead of the Euro final

England fans let off flares and gather in their thousands ahead of Euro 2020 final
Euro 2020 final tickets to see England v Italy at Wembley are being sold for £70,000 per pair on eBay.

Euro 2020 final: Wembley tickets available for £70k per pair hours ahead of match
Gareth Southgate appears to have become one of England's most popular figures

Gareth Southgate now more popular than Churchill as odds slashed on knighthood

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jeremy Corbyn: Gareth Southgate's England are 'fantastic' role models

Jeremy Corbyn: Gareth Southgate's England are 'fantastic' role models
Natasha Devon shuts down caller who says there's 'no racism in this country'

Natasha Devon shuts down caller who claims there's 'no racism in this country'
David Lammy's stirring call to 'detoxify' UK in wake of England's Euro 2020 success

David Lammy's stirring call to 'detoxify' UK in wake of England's Euro 2020 success
Maajid Nawaz expertly debunks theory that Islam is 'inherently fundamentalist'

Maajid Nawaz expertly debunks theory that Islam is 'inherently fundamentalist'
Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard trial

Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard case
Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds

Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London