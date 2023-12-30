Man City boss Pep Guardiola warns players to be 'careful' on social media after £1m raid on Jack Grealish's home

30 December 2023, 07:45

Pep Guardiola has reminded players of the importance of personal security
Pep Guardiola has reminded players of the importance of personal security. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has warned players to stay off social media after Jack Grealish's home was raided.

Guardiola told players not to flaunt their wealth online as they are always being watched.

It comes after football star Grealish, 28, lost £1 million in watches and jewellery in a burglary on Wednesday night.

"They have security but unfortunately it's happened. It's happened many times," Guardiola said.

"[Manchester] United players as well. I don't know much about London but it's happened [there], and not just in the UK - I know in Catalonia, where my family lives, many things happen.

"Today you have to be careful."

He said players should share "not so much on social media — the less they know what you are doing the better. People are waiting. Waiting to see where you are".

Read more: Jack Grealish's family 'feared they were being held hostage' as robbers 'launched £1m raid on footballer's mansion'

Read more: Dame Shirley Bassey, Sajid Javid and leading Lionesses among New Year Honours recipients

Jack Grealish
Jack Grealish. Picture: Getty

Grealish's family, including fiancée Sasha Attwood, his parents, grandparents, two sisters and brother, were downstairs in the house watching his side take on Everton in the Premier League when the raid happened.

They heard noises upstairs, and dogs barking loudly at the intruders, the Sun reported.

Police rushed to the scene, in fear that the family could be taken hostage, and a helicopter was also sent.

Grealish came back home after the match to comfort his family and was seen on Thursday checking the grounds of the house, which he only moved into shortly before Christmas.

A source told the paper: “The family are really shaken. The gang took a lot of watches and jewellery.

"They executed their raid when Manchester City were playing live on TV and all his family had gathered downstairs to cheer him on.“No one was injured but there was a lot of panic. Everyone was terrified as they were all so vulnerable.

“It's an enormous property, so it is understandable why no one heard anything at first.“It was also the first time the family had visited so they were unfamiliar with the property.

“When the dogs went mad, and they could hear people creeping about, they pressed the security panic alarm.

“An emergency unit responded immediately, with multiple police cars and a chopper deployed. ­Initially, they feared they could be facing a hostage situation or worse.”

