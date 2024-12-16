Horror at ski resort as 12 people including foreigners die in their bedrooms in carbon monoxide poisoning

Twelve people died from carbon monoxide poisoning above a restaurant in Gudauri. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Twelve people died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a ski resort in Georgia.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Eleven foreigners and one Georgian national died in a sleeping area above a restaurant in Gudauri, Georgia’s biggest ski resort.

Police said the deaths ‘appear to be an accident.’

“Preliminary tests do not indicate any trace of violence on the bodies,” police said.

Officials believe the dead are employees who worked at the Indian restaurant beneath the accommodation.

“An oil-powered generator was turned on after the building lost electricity” on Friday, police said.

The authorities have opened an investigation into the incident. The identities of the victims were not immediately released.