Woman charged with murder of two-year-old boy in North Yorkshire

6 February 2022, 13:10

The woman will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court
The woman will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A 39-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a two-year-old boy in Yorkshire.

The boy, Daniel James Hodgson Green, died on Wednesday in Guisborough, near Middlesbrough.

Officers went to a report of a concern for safety on the morning of February 2 and the child was rushed to hospital in an ambulance, but later died.

The unnamed woman is due to appear in Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Hollingsworth said: "Officers are supporting the boy's family and they ask for privacy as they grieve.

"My thoughts, and the thoughts of all those working on this murder investigation, remain with the family."

