Gun found after 15-year-old pupil shot near Suffolk school

Police officers at the scene of the shooting in Kesgrave. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

A "long barrelled gun" has been recovered by police investigating the shooting of a teenage boy on his way to school in Suffolk.

The 15-year-old was shot at around 8:40am on the Grange Farm Estate in Kesgrace, Suffolk, on Monday.

The victim, who is a year 11 pupil at Kesgrave High School, is in a critical condition.

Another 15-year-old boy is currently under arrest, and police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the shooting.

Suffolk Police Superintendent Kerry Cutler said: "We have arrested an individual that we believe is involved in the incident and we also recovered a weapon."

The shooting was near Kesgrave High School. Picture: PA

The suspect, who is said to be from the Woodbridge area, was arrested on Monday by armed police on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detectives were granted an extension to detain him for questioning for an additional 12 hours.

Suffolk Police said the two boys were known to each other and there was nothing to suggest the shooting was linked to organised criminality.

A boy was seen getting into a car following the attack, and officers said that a car had been seized and "a long-barrelled firearm was recovered from inside it".

A temporary police station has been set up in Kesgrave and Supt Cutler said there was a large police presence, including officers from other forces.

Superintendent Cutler said: "Everybody is shocked, Kesgrave is on the outskirts of Ipswich, it is almost a semi-rural area, it's very much a residential area, this is not something we've seen in that area before and people will be impacted by it.

"The investigation goes on and we're still appealing for anybody who saw anything or has any information to come forward."

Suffolk Police said it was thought a single shot was fired on Friends Walk, off Through Jollys.

The injured boy was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.