Gun owners in three US states can now buy ammunition from vending machines

8 July 2024, 09:51

One of the machines is installed in a US shop
One of the machines is installed in a US shop. Picture: YouTube / American Rounds

By Asher McShane

Gun owners in some parts of the US can now buy bullets from vending machines.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A company has launched kiosks that make ammo ‘more available’ to the gun-toting public.

Some shops in Texas, Alabama and Ohio now allow customers to scan IDs on a vending machine, and walk away with bullets for their guns.

says they are as easy to use as an ATM.

“Our automated ammo dispensers are accessible 24/7, ensuring that you can buy ammunition on your own schedule, free from the constraints of store hours and long lines,” says American Rounds, the company that makes the machines.

Read more: Mystery of barman, 25, found beaten to death after shamanic ritual ceremony in Venice

Read more: Mother who admitted helping end the life of her terminally ill son 40 years ago dies

The machines use facial recognition to check the customer's face against their ID
The machines use facial recognition to check the customer's face against their ID. Picture: YouTube / American Rounds

The machines use “built-in AI technology, card scanning capability and facial recognition software” to match a buyer’s ID to their face and ensure they are over 18 years old.

Customers use a touch screen to choose the right bullets for their gun - the rounds are then delivered through a hole at the bottom of the machine.

A promotional video for the machines shows a customer using the vending machines in a shop while on a motorised wheelchair, before raising her fist in the air and shouting: “It’s ammo? Whoo!”

American Rounds CEO Grant Magers said demand for the machines was “growing daily” and that the company supported “law-abiding, responsible gun ownership”.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Russia launches missile attack on children’s hospital in Kyiv

Police are investigating the mysterious death of barman Alex Marangon

Mystery of barman, 25, found beaten to death after shamanic ritual ceremony in Venice

The UK’s youngest MP Sam Carling has hit back at critics who say he ‘doesn’t have any experience’ to do the job.

UK’s youngest MP hits back at critics who say he ‘doesn’t have any experience’ to do the job

Pubs in England will be able to stay open late on Wednesday so punters can watch the Three Lions play in the Euro 2024 semi final.

Pubs in England can stay open until 1am for Euro 2024 semi final on Wednesday

Callum Fahim, inset, has flown home after abandoning his search for Jay

TikToker abandoned search for Jay Slater and flew home after receiving threats someone is ‘going to find you’

Antonya Cooper, 77, died over the weekend after being diagnosed with incurable breast, pancreatic and liver cancer.

Mother who admitted helping end the life of her terminally ill son 40 years ago dies

Marcus Fysh had been MP for Yeovil since 2015 but lost his seat to the Liberal Democrats on Thursday.

Former Tory MP quits 'unelectable' party after losing seat

A left-wing coalition led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon has won the most seats in the French election but failed to win an outright majority in a bruising night for centrist Macron and far-right Le Pen.

Left wing coalition tops France election but fails to win outright majority in bruising night for Macron and Le Pen

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has vowed to allow homes on greenbelt land as part of a plan to kickstart the UK's economic growth.

Homes on green belt: Rachel Reeves sets out homebuilding plans to boost growth in first speech as Chancellor

Brits are set to endure more sodden summer days - as legendary forecaster John Kettley is asked where the sun has gone by LBC's Rachel Johnson.

Exact date sodden summer is set to end as Brits brace for more July drizzle next week

Sir Keir Starmer said work has already begun to build closer ties with the European Union following Labour's win.

Lammy vows 'ambitious' new relationship with EU as government seeks closer ties to Europe after election win

France's far-right National Rally party is projected to finish third in parliamentary elections - defying expectations that Marine Le Pen's bloc would win an outright majority.

Le Pen's far-right 'fail to win majority' as Macron's PM offers resignation after heavy losses

A Labour MP says his house has been attacked with a sledgehammer - after Jess Phillips said she was subject to intimidation during her campaign.

Labour MP 'has home attacked with sledgehammer' after Jess Phillips intimidation during election

New Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is set to launch the Border Security Command as part of the Labour government's plan to crack down on gangs smuggling migrants across the English Channel.

Yvette Cooper launches Border Security Command to 'smash Channel gangs' as leader search begins

x

Downpours disrupt summer of sport as Wimbledon paused and sodden British GP at Silverstone

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has told Palestine's president Mahmoud Abbas that his state has an 'undeniable right' to be recognised as part of a Middle East peace process.

Starmer says recognition of Palestine is an 'undeniable right' in call with territory's president Abbas

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jay Slater disappeared on June 17

'Everything stinks': Missing Jay Slater’s dad speaks out after mysterious 'Johnny Vegas' identified
Jess Phillips said the General Election was the worst vote she had ever stood in

Labour's Jess Phillips says opposition activists 'abused her because they were idiots, not because they were Muslims'
Rob Burrow's funeral took place on Sunday

Crowds line the streets as family, friends and teammates gather for funeral of rugby league legend Rob Burrow
James Roddis will appear in court

Highly decorated former army major-general to appear in court charged with sexual assault

x

Mother took her own life at Swiss suicide clinic 'to punish husband for getting custody of their children'
Jay Slater's movements after leaving the Airbnb are unknown

Jay Slater left remote house after unidentified woman 'falsely told him buses ran every 10 minutes', as mystery deepens
Nigel Farage's Reform UK are a 'threat to national security', Labour's Jonathan Reynolds has warned

Nigel Farage's Reform UK 'threaten national security and economic prosperity', Labour Cabinet minister warns
Alex Salmond, leader of the Alba party

Alex Salmond reveals he voted for the SNP in the General Election

Someone dug a huge hole on the beach

Mystery as nine-foot deep hole dug on popular tourist beach, as authorities raise fears of fatal collapse
Jay Slater's mother has warned of a setback in the search for her missing son

Jay Slater's mum warns of setback in search for missing son as uncle claims 'other people involved' in disappearance

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean
Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit