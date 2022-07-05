Gunshots fired at cop car as police chase 'stolen vehicle' in south London

The incident happened at Copley Park, at the junction with Streatham Common South. Picture: Google Street View

By Sophie Barnett

Two gunshots were fired at a police car during a pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle in south London.

Officers were chasing a suspected stolen vehicle, a grey Kia, in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Streatham, when two suspected gunshots were fired.

The police car stopped on Copley Park, at the junction with Streatham Common South, with suspects fleeing the scene.

The Met said there were two officers inside the vehicle, neither of whom were injured.

The police car did not sustain any damage, the force added.

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove, head of policing for Southwark and Lambeth, said the force is "incredibly relieved" the officers involved did not suffer any injuries.

"Such an incident is a prime example of the danger officers put themselves in every day in order to keep Londoners safe," he said.

"We are incredibly relieved that they did not suffer any injuries and are now looking to ensure they receive appropriate welfare and support following this incident.

"I know the public will be shocked to hear of this incident. Our specialist detectives are following a number of leads; if you have information that can support them, I ask you to contact us immediately."

A crime scene is in place and CCTV and forensic examinations are ongoing.

Police are working to trace a Grey Kia Niro Estate – VRM EK19PPX - and ask anyone who sees it to call 101 ref CAD 861/5 July.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who lives or may have been driving in the area and may have captured doorbell or dashcam footage of the vehicle.

Information can be given via 101 or tweeting @MetCC ref CAD 861/5 July.

Alternatively, to remain 100% anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.