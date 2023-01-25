London council to ban cars in three quarters of streets by turning them into Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

25 January 2023, 16:20 | Updated: 25 January 2023, 16:48

Hackney council will ban most vehicles from three quarters of its roads in a major expansion of Low Traffic Neighbourhoods measures.
Hackney council will ban most vehicles from three quarters of its roads in a major expansion of Low Traffic Neighbourhoods measures. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Hackney council set to ban most vehicles from three quarters of its roads, as it adds to the high number of Low Traffic Neighbourhood measures already in place.

The local government authority signed off plans to turn 75 percent of its streets into LTNs, in what it describes as the UK's"most ambitious plan” to take on toxic air.

Half of Hackney borough's roads are already covered by the traffic measures.

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville said the borough's Three Year Local Implementation Plan would see the area having the largest number of car restrictions, cycle parking, and public electric vehicle chargers in London.

He added: “This is the most ambitious plan in London, if not the most ambitious in the country, building on an incredible track record in this borough.”

Read more: Elle Edwards heartbroken dad carries her coffin into her funeral after she was shot dead on Christmas Eve

Read more: Sir Keir Starmer blasts Sunak as ‘too weak’ to sack Zahawi over tax affairs at fiery PMQs

Dalston, Hoxton, Chatsworth Road, Craven Walk, Cazenove Road and Stamford Hill will have the traffic control schemes installed between now and 2025/26 as part of the proposals.

The town hall was given £19million by the Government’s Levelling Up Fund which will be used to fund a redesign of Pembury Circus junction and make five acres in Hackney Central “greener”, the Evening Standard reported.

London Fields, Hackney Downs and Stoke Newington already have schemes in place, which only cyclists, emergency services and bin lorries are allowed to pass through.

Physical filters are used such as planters, traffic cameras or bollards to prevent vehicles from using some smaller streets in residential areas through-routes, though pedestrians and cyclists aren't affected.

Drivers who hold blue badges and live outside the areas where the scheme is in place will also be permitted to pass through some of the vehicle filters.

LTN measures in Hackney, March 2022.
LTN measures in Hackney, March 2022. Picture: Alamy

Critics of LTNs have claimed that barriers on the road move traffic from a few streets, which are often wealthier, into neighbouring areas.

Residents group Hackney Together said: “There is no justification for safer, quieter roads for some at others’ expense,”

Research published earlier this month by Westminster University’s Active Travel Academy and climate charity Possible, found the measures in place in the capital “substantially” brought down motor traffic in residential areas without much impact on main roads nearby.

The council says it has seen a 40 percent drop in traffic across its four largest recently installed LTNs, and 2 percent fewer vehicles on boundary roads.

Mete Coban, Hackney’s environment and transport lead, said the LTNs would be created with input from residents, and businesses across the areas impacted by them had been consulted.

“We also want to go back to those areas where we have made schemes permanent to make further improvements,” he said. “That’s looking at the Hackney Downs LTN, London Fields LTN, some of those concerns residents have been raising for us.”

He added: “We promise to be at the forefront of the fight against climate change and creating a greener, healthier Hackney as a result.”

As part of the plan, thousands of new storage spaces for bikes will be put in place, as well as shared car clubs, and safer walking routes.

Hackney “School Streets”, on which temporary restrictions come into effect when pupils are arriving and leaving school, will also be expanded from 49 to 60.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Visitors tour The Experimental Theatre, designed in the early 1960s by the late Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, at the Rashid Karami International Fair in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon

Sites in Yemen and Lebanon added to Unesco world heritage danger list

Police said a man had been arrested after Matt Hancock was targeted on the Tube and called a 'murderer'

Man, 61, arrested after former Health Secretary Matt Hancock ‘assaulted’ on Tube

Police and rescue services at a level crossing near Brokstedt station in Brockstedt, German

Two dead as man stabs passengers on train in Germany

A soldier walks past a line of M1 Abrams tanks at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado

US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine despite concerns

Police officers escort Andrew Tate to the offices of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (Diicot), where prosecutors are examining his electronic equipment

Andrew Tate’s phones and laptops being searched as he says ‘there’s no justice’

Lloyd Morrisett

Sesame Street co-creator Lloyd Morrisett dies aged 93

LBC Breaking News

Two dead and several others injured after knifeman goes on rampage on train in Germany

Julian sands

'I know in my heart that he's gone': Julian Sands' brother fears actor will not be found alive

The widow said she is "bemused" by the footage

The Spice was right: Son of widow's husband 'seen in curry house's promo video nine years after death' says it's not him

Two people take down the diptych of Ecce Homo

Spanish museum returns two paintings looted by Nazis to Poland

A double killer who sought asylum in the UK has been jailed for life for murdering a man during an argument over an e-scooter.

Double killer Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai sentenced to life for murdering man in e-scooter dispute

A French Leclerc main battle tank shoots during an exercise at a training range in Smardan, eastern Romania

French battlegroup holds Nato combat exercise in Romania

A mother locked herself in a bedroom and stabbed her son, 5, to death before taking her own life, an inquest heard.

Mum, 37, locked herself in bedroom before stabbing son to death then taking her own life

Sir Mark Rowley has vowed to do whatever the force can to ensure the coronation goes without a hitch

Met Police will do 'everything we can' to protect King's coronation after LBC reveals risk of eco protest

Conor McGregor

MMA fighter Conor McGregor investigated for assault in Ibiza

Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai was convicted on Monday of the murder of 21-year-old Thomas Roberts

Killer Afghan asylum seeker jailed for life as it emerges he 'chatted up girls at school while posing as boy, 14'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Elle Edward's heartbroken dad carries her coffin into her funeral as mourners pay tribute to the beautician

Elle Edwards heartbroken dad carries her coffin into her funeral after she was shot dead on Christmas Eve
Unions are set to strike during half term at ski resorts in France

French unions target half-term holidays as they announce 'unlimited' strikes at ski resorts
Russian army T-90M tanks roll into position at an undisclosed location in Ukraine

Ukraine forces retreat from Donbas town after onslaught

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stands with German soldiers beside a Leopard 2 main battle tank during a training exercise in Ostenholz in October

Germany confirms plans to give Ukraine tanks to fight off Russian invaders

Sir Keir Starmer challenged Rishi Sunak over the tax row at today's PMQs

Sir Keir Starmer blasts Sunak as ‘too weak’ to sack Zahawi over tax affairs at fiery PMQs

Jeremy Renner suffered massive injuries in the incident

Hero Jeremy Renner was crushed by 14,000lbs snowplow while trying to save nephew, sheriff’s report says
The Tate brothers were initially arrested in Bucharest on December 29

'There is no justice!': Ranting Andrew Tate bemoans Romanian judicial system as he's handed to police for questioning
St Paul's Cathedral and car covered in snow

Met Office 'snow bomb' weather forecast: Is snow coming to the UK?

Sir Mark Rowley spoke in the wake of the David Carrick case

Met chief says two or three officers will face charges for months in 'painful truth' for scandal-hit force
The widow said she is "bemused" by the footage

The saaga continues! 'We refurbished two weeks ago': Curry house hits back at widow over video promo row

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid

James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid
Caller whose daughter was threatened with rape told 'no crime' was commited

Caller's daughter was threatened with rape but police told her 'no crime' had been committed
Lynne Featherstone

Foreign aid is 'valuable' but David Lammy is right to not prioritise an increase now, ex-minster says
Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...

Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...

Henry Riley

Nick Ferrari challenges LBC reporter to dodge ULEZ charges

Shelagh Fogarty

'Our judicial system only protects the criminals', says caller whose son's murderer was released early
Tom Swarbrick

'Talk about the wrong way around': James O'Brien slams government for their backwards action on crime
LBC caller: The West has 'blood on its hands' if support for Ukraine stops

The West has 'blood on its hands' if it stops support for Ukraine, LBC caller says

James O’Brien blasts 'despicable' Boris Johnson for using Ukraine visit to ‘burnish tattered reputation’

James O’Brien blasts 'despicable' Boris Johnson for using Ukraine visit to ‘burnish tattered reputation’
‘He’s absolutely ruined my business!’: Irate caller says Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion has cost Labour the next election

‘He’s absolutely ruined my business!’: Irate caller says Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion has cost Labour the next election

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit