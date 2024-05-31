Hunt continues for motorbike gunman as girl, 9, remains in critical condition following drive-by shooting in Hackney

The shooting happened near Evin restaurant on Kingsland High Street. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The hunt is continuing for a gunman after a firearm was discharged outside a restaurant in Hackney, east London, on Wednesday evening - injuring four, including a child.

The nine-year-old girl, who was having dinner with her family, remains in a critical condition in hospital following the "appalling" incident on Kingsland High Street.

Three men, aged 26, 37 and 42, who were sitting outside Evin restaurant were injured and taken to hospital. One has since been discharged but two remain in hospital, one facing life-changing injuries.

So far, no one has been arrested.

Authorities rushed to the scene. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway said the bike, which has since been recovered, was a Ducati Monster with a white body, red chassis and red wheels.

The motorbike had been reported stolen from outside a property in the Wembley area of London in 2021 and at the time of the shooting had the registration plate DP21 0XY.

Mr Conway appealed for anyone who has information on the bike to come forward, adding: "There are people out there who may know something that may be crucial to our investigation".

Police forensic officers near the scene of a shooting at Kingsland High Street. Picture: Alamy

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has described the attack as senseless.

Home Secretary James Cleverly told LBC: "It’s an evolving situation, I’m not comfortable going into details but clearly my thoughts are with those who have been hurt, including the little girl. I will continue to be updated."