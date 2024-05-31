Restaurant owner describes ‘unimaginable horror’ as ‘really cute’ girl, 9, is shot after hitman opens fire

Hackney restaurant owner describes ‘unimaginable horror’ after ‘really cute’ girl, 9, is shot by hitman in drive-by. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

A Hackney restaurant owner has spoken of 'unimaginable horror' after a 'really cute' nine-year-old girl was left in a critical condition following a drive-by shooting.

Described as an “innocent victim”, the victim was one of a party of six believed to be dining in the Turkish restaurant on Kingsland High Street when a hitman on a motorbike opened fire.

“The child was very lively and really cute,” explained restaurant owner, Gazi Degirmenci.

“I think at the moment the shots were fired she might have been jumping on the chairs … They were having dinner as a family. There was definitely another child, because that child was very scared."

The child, who was inside the restaurant having dinner with her family, has been left fighting for her life in hospital, Chief Superintendent James Conway said on Thursday.

Three men, aged 26, 37 and 42, who were sitting outside the restaurant, were taken to hospital for treatment where their conditions are stable, although one potentially faces life-changing injuries.

Speaking in Turkish to The Guardian, Mr Degirmenci said: “We just heard the gunshots … And after that it was over pretty quickly, five or 10 seconds, one minute at the most.

"A group were sitting outside at the front of the restaurant and it appears that they were targeted by [a man] on a motorbike. We were in shock and everyone fell to the floor and tried to protect themselves."

“There was loads of shouting and then we realised that one of the bullets had hit a child inside. The child was not with them [the three men outside], she was sitting at a table behind them.”

“It’s so painful, we are so upset about what happened to that child. The mother was in a really bad way, as you can imagine, really bad, really bad. We tried to help as much as we could, we tried to stop the bleeding … It’s an unimaginable horror. Picture: Alamy

Terrified witnesses described a gunman opening fire "five times' outside the restaurant in Dalston.

Police have since recovered a stolen motorbike which is believed to have been used in the shooting.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway said in a statement: "It saddens me deeply to say that at 9.20 last night, on Kingsland High Street in Hackney, three men and a nine-year-old girl were shot when a firearm was discharged from a motorbike.

"I know that local people will be extremely concerned by this incident. We share that concern and an urgent investigation has been launched to identify and apprehend those responsible."

He added: "We do not believe that the girl and the men injured were known to each other. As with any child, she was an innocent victim of the indiscriminate nature of gun crime.

"Police arrived at the scene within minutes of the crime being reported.

"Two crime scenes remain in place - at Kingsland High Street and at Colverstone Crescent, where we recovered a motorbike that we believe was used in the shooting and which we now know to have been stolen.

"The investigation is now being led by our Specialist Crime colleagues, and we are supporting them with specialist local officers, as they conduct fast-time enquiries to identify and apprehend those responsible and to establish the motive behind the shooting.

"The investigation is at an early stage and we are keeping an open mind as to the motive.We are keen to identify other witnesses who were in the area around the scene at the time of the shooting."

Home Secretary James Cleverly told LBC: "It’s an evolving situation, I’m not comfortable going into details but clearly my thoughts are with those who have been hurt, including the little girl. I will continue to be updated."

Anyone with information has been urged to call 101 or anonymously get in touch via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

To speak to the investigation team direct call the incident room on 020 8345 3865.