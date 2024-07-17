Girl, 9, critically injured in Hackney shooting 'may never speak again' as police release CCTV images of motorcyclist

17 July 2024, 10:47

Police have released CCTV images from the Hackney shooting
Police have released CCTV images from the Hackney shooting. Picture: Alamy/Met Police

By Emma Soteriou

A nine-year-old girl who was caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Hackney may never speak again, her parents have said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The youngster was eating dinner with her family at a restaurant in Kingsland High Street, Dalston, on May 29 when a lone motorcyclist fired "a number of shots" towards the building.

She remains in a critical condition 49 days after the attack.

Three men sitting outside the restaurant - aged 37, 42 and 44 - were also shot but were discharged from hospital a few days later.

Read more: 'I wish it had been me': Real target of Hackney drive-by 'distraught' as girl, 9, fights for life

Read more: Hunt continues for motorbike gunman as girl, 9, remains in critical condition following drive-by shooting in Hackney

The parents of the girl said in a statement: "We are devastated about what has happened, our daughter remains stable but in a critical condition.

"She only went there for ice cream and now we do not know if we will ever get our daughter back to being the smart, funny girl that she was before and whether she will be able to ever speak or move properly again.

"We need our child back and we are all praying for her full recovery, please respect our wishes for privacy for ourselves and the rest of the family at this difficult time."

Detectives have released three images of a motorcyclist they are working to trace following the recent shooting in Dalston.
Detectives have released three images of a motorcyclist they are working to trace following the recent shooting in Dalston. Picture: Met Police

The update on the girl's recovery comes as police released three new CCTV images of a motorcyclist they want to trace in connection with the shooting.

The three images were captured in the Dalston area, before and after the incident.

Police released new photographs of a motorcyclist they want to trace in connection with the shooting.
Police released new photographs of a motorcyclist they want to trace in connection with the shooting. Picture: Met Police

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, lead for policing in Hackney, said: "I am making a renewed appeal for information relating to the shooting in Hackney, on Wednesday 29 May, which left three men injured and a nine-year-old girl in a critical condition.

“Our investigation team has been working tirelessly to piece together what happened and to identify the dangerous individuals responsible for this shocking and indiscriminate act of violence.

"They are now in a position to release images of a suspect on a motorcycle that they are working to trace."We believe the motorcycle has been in the Peckham and Crystal Palace areas.

"Anyone who saw this motorcycle or who can help us identify the rider is urged to contact us immediately."Whoever this person is, they are dangerous and must be removed from our streets.

Detectives have released three images of a motorcyclist they are working to trace following the recent shooting in Dalston.
Detectives have released three images of a motorcyclist they are working to trace following the recent shooting in Dalston. Picture: Met police

"We will always be directed by the evidence and at this time, a critical line of enquiry has been the potential link to Turkish-originating organised criminal networks.

"The nine-year-old girl who was injured was simply out having dinner with her family. She remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

"You might be a friend, partner or a family member of someone that you suspect may be involved. I urge you to search your heart to understand if your loyalty to friends or associates extends to covering up for an innocent child being shot.

"It is very clear that this attack has had a devastating impact on the family. On their behalf we ask that their privacy is respected in such difficult circumstances."

Anyone with information can call 101 or the incident room on 020 8345 3865.

Alternatively, pass information on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via crimestoppers-uk.org.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Britain's King Charles III, wearing the Imperial State Crown and the Robe of State, sits alongside Britain's Queen Camilla,

Planning reform blitz, ban on zero-hour contracts and Sunak’s smoking bill revived: the King’s Speech in brief

Jay Slater's family will fly back with his body

Jay Slater's family to return to UK with his body as his heartbroken mum begins funeral plans

English cricketer James Vince

England cricket star James Vince and his family ‘living in fear’ after home attacked twice in middle of the night

Six people were found dead at a luxury hotel in Bangkok died from cyanide

Six people who died 'foaming at the mouth' in five-star luxury Thai hotel were poisoned by drinks laced with cyanide

Live
Britain's King Charles III speaks during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London.

King's Speech Live: Planning reform and growth at heart of King's Speech

UK inflation remains unchanged

UK inflation remains unchanged at 2% - holding steady at Bank of England's target rate

Rachel Reeves is facing calls to launch an inheritance tax raid on pension pots

Rachel Reeves faces calls to launch inheritance tax raid on pension pots in bid to raise extra £2 billion a year

Keir Starmer will reform the planning system

Local residents to lose power to block new housing as Starmer vows to 'get rid of brakes on planning system'

Exclusive
The Bibby Stockholm is now almost full with 410 people on board, LBC has learned

Mutiny on the Bibby: Migrants go on hunger strike and protests erupt on ‘hell barge’ Bibby Stockholm

A third pro is said to have been named as a 'person of interest' in the Strictly investigation

'Third Strictly professional dancer named' as 'person of interest' in investigation into abuse and bullying claims

Joe Biden has vowed to outlaw the gun used to shoot at Donald Trump

Joe Biden vows to outlaw assault rifle gunman used to shoot at Donald Trump, as he says 'politics has got too heated'

Police confirmed the human remains belonged to missing teen Jay Slater after a 29-day search

Jay Slater's mother 'wants to see him one last time' after Spanish authorities confirm body found is her missing son

Enzo Fernandez filmed himself and his Argentina teammates singing an offensive song

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez slammed by teammate Fofana for 'uninhibited racism' after offensive chant

Boris Johnson and Donald Trump

Boris Johnson urges Donald Trump to support Ukraine in one-on-one meeting

Snipers weren't placed on the "sloping roof" used by the shooter who attempted to assassinate Presidential nominee Donald Trump over "safety concerns", the head of the US Secret Service has admitted.

Snipers weren't placed on 'sloping roof' used by would-be Trump assassin over 'safety' concerns

Jay Slater vanished in Tenerife on June 17

GoFundMe gives update on ‘next steps’ for £58,000 Jay Slater fundraiser as teen's body found

Latest News

See more Latest News

King Charles III and Queen Camilla viewing rare Golden Guernsey Goats

Charles and Camilla present royal title to goats saved from the Nazis on visit to Channel islands
Gareth Southgate, an Englishman through and through, is one of our most successful managers

Why the next England manager must be… English

Bob Menendez has been found guilty on all counts in his corruption trial

US Senator Bob Menendez found guilty on all counts in corruption trial

The weather is set to get warmer again this week

Exact date sunny weather to return to UK as mini heatwave hits and temperatures top 30C again
Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, 33, is escorted to the Kiambu law Courts in Kiambu on July 16, 2024.

'Serial killer' admits to murdering 42 women in Kenya since 2022 as police discover dismembered bodies in quarry
Tragic new footage has emerged of Jay Slater

Haunting footage emerges of Jay Slater dancing hours before he vanished as mother pays tribute to 'beautiful boy'
Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed celebrity participants will have chaperones in all future rehearsals after misconduct claims against two professional dancers.

Strictly Come Dancing confirms celebrities will have chaperones in all future rehearsals after misconduct claims
The Government of Gibraltar has said it is "disappointed" after several Spanish men's national football team players celebrated their Euros win with "discriminatory political statements" about the peninsula.

Gibraltar government 'disappointed' as Spanish footballers make 'rancid' comments about the peninsula after Euros win
Two Brits have been shot dead in Sweden - their bodies were found in a burnt out car in Fosie, Malmo

Two Brits shot dead and set on fire in double murder in Sweden with attacker ‘prepared to strike again’
Nathan Ashton attacked two women over a period of eight years

Former Premier League footballer jailed for 16 years after raping two women

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla left in histerics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Queen Camilla left in hysterics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on
King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa
Prince William offered a consoling message after England's loss

'It just wasn’t meant to be': Prince William offers consoling message after England's loss in Euro 2024 final

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit