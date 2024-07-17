Girl, 9, critically injured in Hackney shooting 'may never speak again' as police release CCTV images of motorcyclist

Police have released CCTV images from the Hackney shooting. Picture: Alamy/Met Police

By Emma Soteriou

A nine-year-old girl who was caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Hackney may never speak again, her parents have said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The youngster was eating dinner with her family at a restaurant in Kingsland High Street, Dalston, on May 29 when a lone motorcyclist fired "a number of shots" towards the building.

She remains in a critical condition 49 days after the attack.

Three men sitting outside the restaurant - aged 37, 42 and 44 - were also shot but were discharged from hospital a few days later.

Read more: 'I wish it had been me': Real target of Hackney drive-by 'distraught' as girl, 9, fights for life

Read more: Hunt continues for motorbike gunman as girl, 9, remains in critical condition following drive-by shooting in Hackney

The parents of the girl said in a statement: "We are devastated about what has happened, our daughter remains stable but in a critical condition.

"She only went there for ice cream and now we do not know if we will ever get our daughter back to being the smart, funny girl that she was before and whether she will be able to ever speak or move properly again.

"We need our child back and we are all praying for her full recovery, please respect our wishes for privacy for ourselves and the rest of the family at this difficult time."

Detectives have released three images of a motorcyclist they are working to trace following the recent shooting in Dalston. Picture: Met Police

The update on the girl's recovery comes as police released three new CCTV images of a motorcyclist they want to trace in connection with the shooting.

The three images were captured in the Dalston area, before and after the incident.

Police released new photographs of a motorcyclist they want to trace in connection with the shooting. Picture: Met Police

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, lead for policing in Hackney, said: "I am making a renewed appeal for information relating to the shooting in Hackney, on Wednesday 29 May, which left three men injured and a nine-year-old girl in a critical condition.

“Our investigation team has been working tirelessly to piece together what happened and to identify the dangerous individuals responsible for this shocking and indiscriminate act of violence.

"They are now in a position to release images of a suspect on a motorcycle that they are working to trace."We believe the motorcycle has been in the Peckham and Crystal Palace areas.

"Anyone who saw this motorcycle or who can help us identify the rider is urged to contact us immediately."Whoever this person is, they are dangerous and must be removed from our streets.

Detectives have released three images of a motorcyclist they are working to trace following the recent shooting in Dalston. Picture: Met police

"We will always be directed by the evidence and at this time, a critical line of enquiry has been the potential link to Turkish-originating organised criminal networks.

"The nine-year-old girl who was injured was simply out having dinner with her family. She remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

"You might be a friend, partner or a family member of someone that you suspect may be involved. I urge you to search your heart to understand if your loyalty to friends or associates extends to covering up for an innocent child being shot.

"It is very clear that this attack has had a devastating impact on the family. On their behalf we ask that their privacy is respected in such difficult circumstances."

Anyone with information can call 101 or the incident room on 020 8345 3865.

Alternatively, pass information on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via crimestoppers-uk.org.