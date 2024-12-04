Haigh resignation a 'marked contrast' from Tories, says Starmer as Badenoch grills PM over fraud offence

Louise Haigh has resigned as transport secretary after it emerged she pleaded guilty to a fraud offence. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Kemi Badenoch has questioned the Prime Minister's decision to appoint Louise Haigh to his cabinet after it emerged she pleaded guilty to a fraud offence a decade ago.

Ms Haigh stepped down as transport secretary last week after it was revealed she was convicted in 2014 after reporting her phone stolen when it had not been.

The conviction is believed to relate to fraud. Ms Haigh said it was a "genuine mistake" from which she did not benefit.

During Prime Minster's Questions, Ms Badenoch queried: "The Prime Minister knowingly appointed a convicted fraudster to be his transport secretary. What was he thinking?"

Sir Keir Starmer replied: "The previous transport secretary was right when further information came forward to resign - what a marked contrast from behaviour in the last 14 years."

Kemi Badenoch grilled Sir Keir Starmer over Ms Haugh's appointment. Picture: Alamy

The the Conservative Party leader subsequently accused the Sir Keir of “obfuscating” and said that he “owes the House an explanation” over what happened to Ms Haigh.

She also asked what the "further information" was that the PM had referred to.

He replied: “I am not going to disclose private conversations. Further information came to light, the justice secretary resigned.

"As I say, what a marked contrast. Whilst she is obsessing with the Westminster issues, we are getting on with fixing the mess, fixing the foundations."

Downing Street named justice minister Heidi Alexander, external as her replacement. Picture: Alamy

Ms Haigh was given a conditional discharge by magistrates, following the incident which happened before she became an MP.

She becomes the first resignation from Sir Keir's government while the 37-year-old said her appointment as the “youngest ever” female cabinet minister “remains one of the proudest achievements of my life”.

Downing Street named justice minister Heidi Alexander as her replacement as her replacement.