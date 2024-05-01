Pictured: Boy, 14, stabbed to death as he walked to school in sword attack in Hainault

Daniel Anjorin was killed in the attack
Daniel Anjorin was killed in the attack. Picture: Met police/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Tributes have been paid to a tragic 14-year-old boy who was killed in a sword attack in east London while walking to school.

Daniel Anjorin died when a man armed with a sword went on a rampage in Hainault, leaving four others seriously injured. Police today released an image of tragic Daniel on a Tube train in his school uniform.

Friends have paid tribute to the talented maths pupil who was also a keen footballer.

Daniel's father is 59-year-old Ebenezer Anjorin, a health and safety consultant. His mother is Grace Anjorin, a 49-year-old science teacher.

Police said the incident began when the suspect crashed his van into a building in Laing Close, also hitting a 33-year-old man.

The suspect then attacked the man, wounding his neck. He attacked a 35-year-old man inside a nearby building, hurting his arm.

He went on to attack and kill Daniel.

Read more: Boy, 14, killed in Hainault sword attack attended same school as Nottingham stabbing victim Grace O'Malley-Kumar

Read more: Met chief says officers 'were on the ground in 12 minutes' then suffered ‘horrific injuries’ in Hainault attacks

'We were on the ground in 12 minutes' says Sir Mark Rowley

Eyewitness Aiste Dabasinskaait said she was almost attacked by the swordsman herself, and then tried to warn Daniel.

She said: "My instinct was to shout and wave at him, which is what me and another neighbour did but because he had just his headphones on I don't think he heard either of us."

Friends of Daniel paid tribute to him as "a very good person" after his death.

Cyan Thompson, 19, said Daniel was "on his way to school and then some random person did that. For what purpose?

He told the Independent: "I saw him the day before he was killed. My friend was supposed to go with him to school but forgot something at home and had to go back. He expected to see him in class. His mum won’t let him out of the house now.

"I’m way older but Daniel was better than me at maths. I was planning on playing football with him later today. But that’s not going to happen.

"He was like a prime Messi he could get past me very easily. He was small but very jinky. He was very determined guy. I support Man City he supports Arsenal it was a good rivalry. You couldnt help but smile when he walked into the room."

Police arrived 12 minutes later after they were called. Two officers were injured severely as they responded, with one nearly losing her hand.

The suspect was Tased and disarmed after 22 minutes, and is currently in custody.

Daniel went to Bancroft's School, a private school also attended by Grace O'Malley-Kumar, one of the victims of the Nottingham killings.

Today, the school's flag is flying at half mast today after the tragedy.

The schools' headteacher Simon Marshall said in a letter to parents that "it seems scarcely believable that less than a year on from the terrible death of Grace O’Malley-Kumar in the Nottingham attacks we are facing fresh sorrow”.

He added: “I had been intending to write to you once the news has become public, but I understand that many within our community may already be aware of events yesterday. 

“It is therefore with great sadness and shock that I am writing to inform you of the tragic death of Daniel Anjorin, one of our pupils. Our thoughts and prayers at this moment are with Daniel’s family and friends.

“More details will be forthcoming over the coming hours and days, but for now, our focus is on supporting the members of our community and particularly those who knew Daniel well."

Ms O'Malley-Kumar's parents have offered support to the schoolboy's family.

Daniel's mother is a science teacher at a separate school, Holy Family Catholic School in Waltham Forest.

The school said in a message to parents and carers: "It is with great sadness that I share with you the news of the death of the child of one of our staff members.

“Mrs Anjorin’s son was taken from this life suddenly this morning on his way to school.

“Please keep Mrs Anjorin, her husband and their other children in your prayers. Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.”

Handout footage from a doorbell camera of police officers tasering and detaining a sword-wielding man in Hainault, north east London
Handout footage from a doorbell camera of police officers tasering and detaining a sword-wielding man in Hainault, north east London. Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid tribute to Daniel at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.

"I know that the thoughts of the whole House are with the people of Hainault in east London following yesterday’s appalling attack," he told MPs.

“Such violence has no place on our streets. It is absolutely heart-breaking that a teenage boy has died and I can’t imagine what his family are going through, and we send them our heartfelt condolences and offer our very best wishes to all those injured.

“I would just like to reiterate my thanks to the police and other emergency first responders for embodying the highest standards of public service under such awful circumstances.”

Both officers injured in the attack were seriously hurt, Met police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley told LBC.

The male inspector suffered serious hand injuries and a female officer came close to her hand being removed, Sir Mark said.

"The surgeon spent many hours basically putting her arm back together. It's going to be a long journey of recovery." He said that the female officer was "not a million miles away" from losing her hand.

"I mean, really serious, horrific injuries," he added.

