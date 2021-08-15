Haiti earthquake: At least 724 die and thousands injured with more aftershocks expected

Haiti has seen more than 700 deaths since the earthquake struck
Haiti has seen more than 700 deaths since the earthquake struck. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

At least 724 people have died and 2,800 are injured following the Haiti earthquake as the desperate search for survivors continues.

Haitians have rushed onto the streets to help pull people out of the rubble of collapsed buildings after the powerful 7.2 magnitude shock brought more misery to the turbulent Caribbean country.

Saturday's earthquake shook the southwestern part of Haiti, causing structures to crumble and triggering landslides which have hampered rescue efforts.

It comes as the nation reels from the assassination of its president, Jovenel Moise, its Covid outbreak and gang violence.

It was still recovering from the devastating 2010 earthquake – and Tropical Storm Grace is due to hit on either Monday or Tuesday.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry said aid has been dispatched and he has declared a state of emergency for one month – but international aid will not be requested until the extent of the damage is known.

"The most important thing is to recover as many survivors as possible under the rubble," he said.

"We have learned that the local hospitals, in particular that of Les Cayes, are overwhelmed with wounded, fractured people."

Many have been left fearful their homes will collapse as aftershocks were felt throughout Saturday.

In Les Cayes there was an attempt to get guests out of the rubble of a collapsed hotel but they only managed to retrieve the body of a seven year old girl who lived nearby.

"I have eight kids, and I was looking for the last one," Jean-Claude Daniel said through tears.

"I will never see her again alive. The earthquake destroyed my life. It took a child away from me."

A number of countries, including the US, Argentina and Chile have pleged to help.

Claude Prepetit, a Haitian civil engineer and geologist, warned further aftershocks are to be expected for a month which could lead to more buildings collapsing.

