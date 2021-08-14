Breaking News

Haiti earthquake: Deaths reported and tsunami threat issued after 7.2 magnitude shock

14 August 2021, 15:23 | Updated: 14 August 2021, 15:30

Tsunami threat issued and deaths feared after magnitude 7.2 shock
Tsunami threat issued and deaths feared after magnitude 7.2 shock. Picture: Global
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A tsunami threat has been issued and deaths have been reported after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti.

Haiti's Civil Protection Agency told US media that there have been "fatalities and damage" following numerous tremors.

People have been seen fleeing their homes and images of damaged and collapsed buildings have been shared on social media.

The epicentre of the shock was felt roughly 93 miles (150km) west of Port-au-Prince at around 8:30 am local time (1:30pm BST), the US Geological Survey said.

It was felt across the Caribbean, including Jamaica and Cuba, and comes just over a month since the nation's president, Jovenel Moïse, was murdered at his home in the capital.

The country is still recovering from the devastating 2010 earthquake - that registered 7.0 on the Richter scale - which is estimated to have killed more than 200,000 people.

This story is being updated...

