Half of workers 'plan to change career within a year because of coronavirus'

Half of workers are planning to change career because of the coronavirus crisis. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Half of workers have plans to change career in the next 12 months as a result of the coronavirus crisis, according to a study.

Fifty three per cent of people told a survey of 2,400 workers by insurance giant Aviva that they plan to make changes in their careers over the next year as a direct result of the pandemic.

One in 10 workers said they aim to find a job that will allow them to work from home.

Londoners are most likely to want to work remotely, compared to a minority of those living in the East of England, said the report.

Read more: Brits spend two days a week at home despite easing of lockdown - study

Covid-19 has also brought forward some people's retirement plans, with one in 10 workers aged 55-64 saying they plan to retire in the next 12 months, the study found.

Gareth Hemming of Aviva said: "The additional time at home and the temporary closure of many services has meant that people have found different ways to use their time, and in some cases developed new skills.

"Lockdown has also allowed time to reflect on lifestyles and vocations, so it's possible that innovative career paths may be forged, making use of these new talents."