Man who hosted Ukrainian refugees refused mortgage by Halifax over fears he could rent out spare room for cash

9 May 2023, 00:10

Man who hosted Ukrainian refugees refused mortgage over fears he could rent out spare room for cash
Man who hosted Ukrainian refugees refused mortgage over fears he could rent out spare room for cash. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A homeowner who welcomed two Ukrainian refugees into his home has been refused a mortgage by a leading high street lender over fears he could rent out the spare room for cash.

Dominik Kaum has been hosting a Ukrainian mother and daughter in his annexe since July 2022 after they fled the war-torn country following the Russian invasion.

However, when the time came for Mr Kaum to renew his mortgage, high street lender Halifax rejected his application.

The bank claimed there was a 'risk' Mr Kaum would begin renting out the annexe, adjoining his property, for financial gain.

Halifax added that given the building was being used to host the refugees, there was a 'significant risk' Mr Kaum would go on to rent it out for commercial gain.

Halifax added that given the building was being used to host the refugees, there was a 'significant risk' Mr Kaum would go on to rent it out for commercial gain.
Halifax added that given the building was being used to host the refugees, there was a 'significant risk' Mr Kaum would go on to rent it out for commercial gain. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Describing the annexe as a small 'granny' flat, the BBC's Money Box began an investigation in light of Mr Kaum's claims.

Halifax is reported to have since apologised for what it describes as a 'confusion' and offered Mr Kaum a mortgage deal.

However, Mr Kaum asserts that the renewed offer and apology was only put forward after they were approached by the broadcaster.

Read more: Ukraine accuses Russia of using phosphorous bombs in bid 'to destroy' Bakhmut

Read more: UN warns of danger of 'severe nuclear accident' as Putin orders evacuation of town near plant captured by Russia

It stands in contrast to the mortgage lender's 'emphatic' support for the Homes for Ukraine scheme - one that aims to provide homes for displaced Ukrainians.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Kaum wrote: 'It seems disingenuous at best and cynical at worst by @halifaxbank to publicly proclaim support for Homes for Ukraine on their website and communications, and treat your customers like that.

Halifax added that given the building was being used to host the refugees, there was a 'significant risk' Mr Kaum would go on to rent it out for commercial gain.
Halifax added that given the building was being used to host the refugees, there was a 'significant risk' Mr Kaum would go on to rent it out for commercial gain. Picture: LBC / Alamy

'Halifax is emphatic in its support for #HomesforUkraine on its website. However, it has today refused our mortgage renewal, because we are providing accommodation to a Ukrainian family under the scheme.'

Mr Kaum added that 'fortunately' the refusal was overturned, but if it hadn't been, he 'would have moved from a fixed-term mortgage to a higher rate and cost us over £9,000 a year'.

Instead Halifax claimed the valuer was not aware of the informal nature of such a tenancy where the scheme was concerned.

It added it was instead under the impression the annexe was being let.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris 'squared up to Charles' in row over slavery says ex-No.10 media chief

Boris 'squared up to Charles' in row over slavery says ex-No.10 media chief

E Jean Carroll

Trump rape case: Even a former president is not above the law, court told

Protesters for Just Stop Oil and Republic have been arrested at the Mall and close to Trafalgar Square

Met 'regret' six anti-monarchy protestor arrests - as 52 activists are among 64 detained on Coronation day

Woman survives on wine for five days after getting stranded in Australian bush

Woman survives on wine for five days after getting stranded in Australian bush

Russian soldiers march towards Red Square to attend a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow

Russia bans jet skis and car sharing ahead of Second World War commemorations

Actress Adjoa Andoh has addressed her comments about the lack of diversity visible on the Buckingham Palace balcony following Saturday's Coronation coverage.

Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh addresses 'terribly white' Coronation balcony comments following backlash

King Charles III has today thanked the nation for their "sincere and heartfelt thanks" following Saturday's Coronation, as Buckingham Palace unveil four new official photographs commemorating the occasion.

Charles' personal message to the nation as Buckingham Palace unveils first official Coronation portraits of King and Queen
Itamar Ben Gvir

EU cancels diplomatic reception to prevent radical Israeli minister attending

Emergency personnel respond to the fatal collision in Brownsville

Driver in fatal Texas bus stop crash charged with manslaughter

Renell Charles was killed in Walthamstow in a bloody weekend of violence in London

Schoolboy stabbed to death in Walthamstow named as Renell Charles, 16

Bola Tinubu

Nigerian court hears opposition’s presidential vote challenge

E Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court in New York

Closing arguments under way in Trump rape trial

Police are working across the city on a series of shootings and stabbings this bank holiday

Two men shot and taken to hospital in Bow as police appeal for witnesses

Police pleaded with eco protesters

'You won't move? That's a shame': Eco activists ignore police pleas to get off the road during slow march

Louis helped out on bank holiday Monday

Royal renovations: Prince Louis helps William operate a digger and joins siblings in transforming Scout hut

A man refreshes himself with a water hose outside a food tent

Spain records hottest and driest April on record

Latest News

See more Latest News

A GP overhaul should see patients get better access to doctors

The end of the 8am scramble for a GP: New plans see an end to dreaded wait tones with urgent cases seen on same day
Chinese foreign minister

China tells US to ‘reflect deeply’ over downturn in relations

People look at an apartment building damaged by a drone that was shot down during a Russian overnight strike in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine shoots down 35 drones over Kyiv as Russian attacks kill four

The boy was stabbed to death in Easton Street, Wycombe, on Sunday evening

Boy, 17, stabbed to death in Wycombe street as police hunt up to four masked attackers after weekend of violence
Monday misery for Brits as storms are set to batter the UK - with a drop off from a balmy Sunday

Long to rain over us: Coronation weekend wash out as Met Office warns of thunderstorms

French President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops during ceremonies marking Victory Day in Paris

Macron leads ceremony marking end of Second World War in Europe

Deadly Bus Stop Crash

Eight dead as vehicle strikes bus queue outside migrant shelter

Police arrested a man and shot dead two dogs after a stand off in Tower Hamlets

Footage shows moment police gun down two dogs and Taser man after tense stand off as Met insists animals posed threat
Norway’s King Harald V

Norway’s ageing king in hospital with infection

Harry toasted Archie but Harry had already set off

King wished Archie happy birthday 'wherever he was' at family gathering as Harry was already returning to the US

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William gave a speech on stage

'Pa, we are all so proud of you': Prince William pays tribute to King Charles and late Queen during coronation concert
Kate comforted an overwhelmed young royal fan

'Do you want a hug?': Moment Kate comforts little girl during surprise appearance at Big Lunch party in Windsor
William and Kate were seen chatting to partygoers in Windsor this afternoon

William and Kate delight crowds as they pose for selfies in surprise appearance at Coronation Big Lunch in Windsor

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller who was part of the RAF attendance at Lord Mountbatten's funeral parade tells Shelagh coronation protesters 'not a threat'.

'It's a lot less serious than blowing a whole parade up': Ex-WRAF caller puts Coronation protest 'threat' into context
100 percent mortgages

Government makes caller feel like 'scum' - as he suggests they've ‘artificially inflated’ the housing market
Andrew Castle and David Campbell Bannerman

Rishi Sunak 'responsible' for local election 'meltdown', ex-Tory MEP insists

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election
Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation Ken Marsh defends Coronation Day arrests.

'It would've been the most horrendous incident!': Met representative defends Coronation arrests
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer says that the local election results must be put into 'context'.

‘We’ve just come out of a pandemic’: Cabinet minister says local elections disaster ‘must be seen in context’
Scotland will become a key battleground for the next General Election - and Labour knows it

Scotland will become a key battleground for the next General Election - and Labour knows it
Protestor enraged at coronation arrests.

Anti-monarchist tests 'how much the Met want to emulate Putin's Russia' by protesting with blank placards at the Coronation
Former Inspector of Constabulary for Her Majesty Zoe Billingham says the coronation is an 'opportunity' for the Met.

Former police watchdog says the Coronation is an 'opportunity' for the Met to 'reconnect' with the public
Charles' Coronation heralds a new era for the Royals but can he bring his fractious family together? writes Stephen Rigley

Charles' Coronation heralds a new era for the UK and the royals but can he bring his fractious family together?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit