Man who hosted Ukrainian refugees refused mortgage by Halifax over fears he could rent out spare room for cash

Man who hosted Ukrainian refugees refused mortgage over fears he could rent out spare room for cash. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A homeowner who welcomed two Ukrainian refugees into his home has been refused a mortgage by a leading high street lender over fears he could rent out the spare room for cash.

Dominik Kaum has been hosting a Ukrainian mother and daughter in his annexe since July 2022 after they fled the war-torn country following the Russian invasion.

However, when the time came for Mr Kaum to renew his mortgage, high street lender Halifax rejected his application.

The bank claimed there was a 'risk' Mr Kaum would begin renting out the annexe, adjoining his property, for financial gain.

Halifax added that given the building was being used to host the refugees, there was a 'significant risk' Mr Kaum would go on to rent it out for commercial gain.

Describing the annexe as a small 'granny' flat, the BBC's Money Box began an investigation in light of Mr Kaum's claims.

Halifax is reported to have since apologised for what it describes as a 'confusion' and offered Mr Kaum a mortgage deal.

However, Mr Kaum asserts that the renewed offer and apology was only put forward after they were approached by the broadcaster.

It stands in contrast to the mortgage lender's 'emphatic' support for the Homes for Ukraine scheme - one that aims to provide homes for displaced Ukrainians.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Kaum wrote: 'It seems disingenuous at best and cynical at worst by @halifaxbank to publicly proclaim support for Homes for Ukraine on their website and communications, and treat your customers like that.

'Halifax is emphatic in its support for #HomesforUkraine on its website. However, it has today refused our mortgage renewal, because we are providing accommodation to a Ukrainian family under the scheme.'

Mr Kaum added that 'fortunately' the refusal was overturned, but if it hadn't been, he 'would have moved from a fixed-term mortgage to a higher rate and cost us over £9,000 a year'.

Instead Halifax claimed the valuer was not aware of the informal nature of such a tenancy where the scheme was concerned.

It added it was instead under the impression the annexe was being let.