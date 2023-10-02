Double murder probe after second victim dies in Halifax - as three men arrested

A double murder investigation has been launched after the stabbings in Halifax. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A double murder investigation is under way after two men died after being stabbed in the centre of Halifax in West Yorkshire.

Police rushed to Commercial Street at 3.48am on Sunday to reports of three men being stabbed.

They were all taken to hospital. One man, 21, died a short time later and police said today that a second man, 19, had also died.

A third victim, 18, was been treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Police investigators at the scene in Halifax. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth said: "This is an extremely serious incident which has resulted in the death of two young men and a further man injured.

"We have specialist officers supporting both of their families and are determined to get answers for them and ensure that the person or people responsible are made to face justice for their actions."

Police are urging anyone with information or video footage to come forward. Picture: Alamy

Three men, two aged 18 and one aged 19, have been arrested and are being held in custody. A murder investigation has been launched.

Anyone with information or footage of the incident is being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police.