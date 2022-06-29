Halifax slammed over 'nonsense' staff pronoun badges as customers threaten to close accounts

29 June 2022, 13:00 | Updated: 29 June 2022, 13:06

Halifax has been slammed by customers for its pronoun badges.
Halifax has been slammed by customers for its pronoun badges. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Customers have slammed Halifax and threatened to close their accounts after the bank announced it was adding pronouns to staff name badges.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The bank shared a photo on Twitter of a name badge for an employee called 'Gemma', with the pronouns “she, her, hers” printed underneath.

"Pronouns matter #ItsAPeopleThing" the bank captioned the photo, leading to a flurry of comments from furious customers.

In a response to some criticism, Halifax told customers to close their accounts if they disagree with its stance.

One person tweeted the bank, asking: "How do I close my account?"

Halifax replied: “You can close your account by calling us on 0345 720 3040 or putting your request in writing to: Halifax Account Closure Team, PO Box 548, Leeds, LS1 1WU.”

Read more: Kate and William lead tributes for 'shining light' Deborah James after her death

Halifax said the measure was brought in to prevent "accidental misgendering" and said it was "optional".

One person said there is "no need" for the move, adding they will be "blocking" the bank on Twitter.

Another asked: "Isn't "Gemma" so obviously a she/ her that it doesn't need stating?"

The move was slammed as "nonsense", with a third person adding: “Do they really matter though? I mean...when you have such things like climate change and war going on."

Despite some criticism, many people supported the bank's decision to add pronouns to staff badges and praised its "inclusivity".

Read more: Labour's single market rift: Starmer says 'no case' for rejoining despite call from Khan

One person hit out at those criticising the bank's post, saying: "Absolutely incredible how irrational and offended transphobic people get over absolutely nothing."

While writer and speaker on banking, finance and economics, Cassandra Schadenfreude, wrote: "Indeed, politeness and courtesy matter. Casually misgendering someone is not polite or courteous. So pronouns *do* matter."

Explaining the decision to some people on twitter, Halifax said: “We want to create a safe and accepting environment that opens the conversation around gender identity.

“We care about our customers and colleagues individual preferences, for us it’s a very simple solution to accidental misgendering.”

The bank also said the option to add pronouns to staff badges was “completely optional.”

A Halifax spokesperson said: “We want to create a safe and accepting environment that opens the conversation around gender identity. We care about our customers’ and colleagues’ individual preferences so, for us, it’s a very simple solution to accidental misgendering.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nelson Piquet has apologised to Lewis Hamilton

Nelson Piquet apologises to Lewis Hamilton over N-word slur but denies racial intent

Dominic Raab winked at Angela Rayner during PMQs

'I will never unsee that': Dominic Raab mocked after winking at Angela Rayner

This is the moment a man was rescued from railway tracks after falling through the gap between the train and platform.

Dramatic moment man is rescued from under a train after 'falling through the gap'

Keir Starmer said the UK should not rejoin the EU common market, whilst Sadiq Khan said it should

Labour's single market rift: Starmer says 'no case' for rejoining despite call from Khan

Ghislaine Maxwell was jailed for 20 years on Tuesday.

Prince Andrew 'could be FBI's next target' after Ghislaine Maxwell jailed for 20 years

Travis Barker is been hospitalised in LA

Travis Barker's family plea for 'prayers' after drummer hospitalised with mystery illness

Airbnb has permanently banned parties at all its properties

Airbnb permanently bans parties at all properties around the world

Footage has emerged of the missile strike on the mall in Ukraine

Horror moment Russian missile obliterates shopping mall in Ukraine

The Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced plans to revolutionise the NHS app.

Revolutionised NHS app to have 'virtual wards' and GP messages to free up hospitals

Harry and Meghan have reacted to the US Supreme Court's ruling

Meghan Markle reveals Harry's 'guttural' reaction to Roe v Wade ruling

Prince William has paid tribute to Dame Deborah James, who died on Tuesday at the age of 40

Kate and William lead tributes for 'shining light' Deborah James after her death

Ben Wallace said Putin was a 'lunatic'

Putin a 'lunatic with small man syndrome' says minister as PM blasts 'toxic masculinity'

Photos of the man accused of Zara Aleena's murder have emerged

Pictured: Murder suspect, 29, accused of killing and trying to rape aspiring lawyer Zara Aleena
Zara Aleena was killed in east London

Man charged with murder and attempted rape of aspiring lawyer in east London

The Metropolitan Police has been placed under special measures following a string of failures.

Child Q family says London 'deserves better' as Met placed into special measures

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan welcomed the news that the Met Police was being placed in 'special measures'

Next Met chief must 'get it' after force placed under special measures, Sadiq Khan says

Latest News

See more Latest News

Workers clear debris at the Kremenchuk shopping centre damaged in the Russian rocket attack

Search ongoing for 20 missing after Russian strike on Ukraine shopping centre
Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in by committee chairman Bennie Thompson

Trump dismissed January 6 threats and wanted to join crowd, says former aide
India Killing

Hindu tailor killed in cleaver attack amid religious tensions in India
The superyacht Amadea, which was seized by the US from a Russian oligarch

£25bn from Russian oligarchs frozen in multinational seizure effort
Dutch farmers protesting against government plans gather for a demonstration at Stroe

Dutch PM condemns farmers’ protests at minister’s home

Capitol Riot Investigation

Trump was told protesters had weapons on January 6, former aide says
A car surrounded by exhaust fumes

EU countries approve climate measures after long talks

Hong Kong

Hong Kong bars some journalists from handover anniversary celebrations
Yehuda Meshi-Zahav

Israel paramedic group founder mired in sex abuse scandal dies
South Korean Minister of Food and Drug Safety Oh Yu-Kyoung

South Korea approves first home-made Covid-19 vaccine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Simon Marks

LBC Views: The White House official who has become a folk hero
Andrew Marr says the English should care about Scottish independence

England will notice if Scotland becomes independent – I promise, says Andrew Marr
'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller furious over idea of IndyRef 2

'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller outraged at idea of IndyRef 2
General Sir Richard Shirreff warns of Russian threat

'Russia considers this a war with UK': Ex-NATO commander reveals Kremlin mindset
James O'Brien blown away as legal expert explains why Government can't dump Brexit deal

Why PM can't dump NI protocol: James O'Brien blown away by legal expert
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Westminster is a bubbling cauldron of gossip and plotting over PM's future
Junior barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action

Barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action
Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes in this week's by-elections combined than Labour

Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes than Labour in this week's by-elections combined
Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser

Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 26/6 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London