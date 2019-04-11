Halloween Brexit As EU Grants Six Month Extension

Theresa May met with EU leaders. Picture: PA

At a meeting of EU leaders a "flexible extension" to Brexit has been agreed until October 31st.

After a six hours of debate at an EU summit in Brussels, European Council president Donald Tusk announced that the UK has been granted a six month extension to the Brexit process, he went on to ask the UK not to waste the extra time.

Following an intervention by Emmanuel Macron the EU will hold a summit in June to review the UK’s behaviour as a member state. Macron spoke about the need to avoid a “rogue” Britain undermining the European project.

Speaking after the extension was granted, the Prime Minister said that she believes the UK needs to leave the EU with a deal, as soon as possible.

Mrs May said: "I know that there is huge frustration from many people that I had to request this extension."

"The UK should have left the EU by now and I sincerely regret the fact that I have not yet been able to persuade Parliament to approve a deal which would allow the UK to leave in a smooth and orderly way," she added.

The EU has agreed that the extension can be terminated when the Withdrawal Agreement has been agreed in Parliament.

Theresa May said that if she is able to pass a deal in the first three weeks of May, the UK would not have have to take part in European Elections and would officially leave the EU on Saturday, 1st June.

The Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that he would expect this to be the last delay: "On October 31 the British will either have agreed to a deal, have decided to cancel Brexit or leave without a deal."

Tory Brexiteer Sir Bill Cash told LBC that the UK has been "humiliated" after Theresa May accepted the EU's offer of a Brexit delay until until 31 October.

The Prime Minister will update the House of Commons on Thursday and further talks will take place between the Government and the Opposition to seek a way forward.

Theresa May says that she does not pretend the next few weeks will be easy or that there is a simple way to break the deadlock in Parliament.

"But we have a duty as politicians to find a way to fulfil the democratic decision of the Referendum, deliver Brexit and move our country forward.Nothing is more pressing or more vital," she added.