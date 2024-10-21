Moment Hamas leader heads to underground bunker ahead of October 7 attacks as wife clutches '£25k handbag'

Sinwar was killed by Israeli troops on Wednesday by a tank shell. Picture: IDF/Alamy

By Will Conroy

Footage showing Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar heading to an underground bunker ahead of the October 7 attacks has been released by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

The terror boss can be seen carrying supplies through a tunnel while his wife Abu Zamar appears to be holding a Hermes Birkin back reportedly worth £25,000.

Sinwar was killed by Israeli troops on Wednesday with the Israeli military releasing drone footage that it said showed Sinwar in a partially destroyed house before he was killed by a tank shell.

The latest footage shows the terrorist ferrying large packs of water bottles, comfy pillows, and other supplies inside a narrow concrete tunnel.

The clip shows Sinwar helping his two young sons through the tunnel as he is followed by his smiling wife who was clutching the luxury bag.

Yahya Sinwar’s wife seen holding Birkin bag in IDF footage

Israel shared the pictures on their official X account, writing: "Sinwar’s wife caught in this photo sneaking to the tunnels the night before October 7th - get this - clutching a $32,000 Hermes Birkin bag!

"While Gazans endured hardship under Hamas, Sinwar and his family were shamelessly living in luxury, indulging while sending others to die."

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari added: "Hours before the massacre, Sinwar cared only about himself and his family while he sent terrorists for the murderous attack on Israeli children, women and men.

"This was a luxury that the people of Gaza did not have as Sinwar always prioritised himself, his money and Hamas terrorists over the people of Gaza."

Sinwar's wife Abu Zamar appears to be holding a Hermes Birkin back reportedly worth £25,000. Picture: IDF

Sinwar was confirmed dead by Israel's foreign minister on Thursday following DNA testing on bodies recovered at the scene.

Sinwar has long been hailed as the mastermind behind the October 7 attacks.

Recent hours had seen Israeli forces investigate whether Sinwar had been killed as part of the ground operation by the IDF, after three people were killed in the Gaza operation.

Israel's defence minister, Yoav Gallant, took to X following the operation, writing: "We will reach every terrorist - and eliminate him" adding soon after "our enemies cannot hide."

There are hopes that the death of Sinwar could lead to the end of the war. Former Defence Secretary Grant Shapps told LBC's Andrew Marr: "it is a very significant moment and I hope it could herald the beginning of the end of the situation in Gaza - both for the Gazans and the Israelis."

Sinwar, who has led Hamas within Gaza since 2017, is believed to have joined the militant group in the early 1980s.

Yahya Sinwar, Palestinian leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, takes the stage at a rally of supporters days after a cease-fire was reached. (AP Photo/John Minchillo). Picture: Alamy

As news broke of the Hamas leader's possible death, the IDF released a statement outlining the ground operation in Gaza.

"During IDF operations in Gaza, 3 terrorists were eliminated," the IDF said in a statement.

"The IDF and ISA are checking the possibility that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar. At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed."

"In the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there were no signs of the presence of hostages in the area.

"The forces that are operating in the area are continuing to operate with the required caution."

During IDF operations in Gaza, 3 terrorists were eliminated. The IDF and ISA are checking the possibility that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar. At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed.



In the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2024

Three Israeli officials have now reported that one of the three bodies found at the house is "most likely" the Hamas leader, according to Axios reporter, Barak Ravid.

It's reported the Israeli military is now awaiting DNA and fingerprint confirmation in order to confirm the identity of the corpses.

It comes as fifteen people are said to have been killed, including at least five children, by an Israeli in an air strike on a school in Gaza.

The figures, released by the Hamas-run health ministry, say Abu Hussein school, in Jabalia, northern Gaza, was the target.

It was a location that is said to have been sheltering displaced people, according to ministry official Medhat Abbas.

He told Reuters: "There is no water to extinguish the fire. There is nothing."

A building in central Beirut that houses offices of the Al Jazeera news network and the Norwegian embassy has been evacuated after a warning.

Mazen Ibrahim, Al Jazeera's Lebanon bureau chief, said the building's administration received three calls telling everyone to leave the property, which he said housed the embassies of Norway and Azerbaijan, as well as dozens of offices.

He said it was unclear who called in the warning.

Norwegian foreign ministry spokesperson Ragnhild Simenstad said the building was evacuated after a "bomb threat", without elaborating.

Israel has ordered the evacuation of several buildings, as well as entire cities, towns and villages, as it strikes what it says are targets linked to the Hezbollah militant group.