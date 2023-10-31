Hamas claims it will start releasing foreign hostages 'in coming days'

Around 240 hostages are thought under captivity by Hamas in Gaza. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Hamas' armed wing has said it will start releasing some foreign hostages from captivity in Gaza in the coming days.

Around 240 hostages are being held in captivity by Hamas in Gaza, it is understood, following attacks by the group in southern Israel on October 7.

Some 1,400 Israelis were killed in Hamas' attacks, with hundreds taken hostages.

So far, five hostages have been released, four of which came after diplomatic negotiations and one in an operation conducted by the Israeli army.

Friends and families of those taken hostage by Hamas gather to call for their return on October 31, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Picture: Getty

It comes after it emerged that a German-Israeli woman kidnapped from the Supernova music festival was beheaded by Hamas, according to Israel's President Yitzchak Herzog.

Shani Louk was taken from the festival by Hamas after they stormed the site on 7 October in their terror attack which killed hundreds of people at the site alone.

In a televised address, Abu Obeida, a spokesman for Al-Qassam Brigades, said: "We have informed intermediaries that we will release a certain number of foreigners in the next few days."

Hamas announced it would be releasing hostages as it warned Israel it would be turning Gaza into a "graveyard" for Israeli soldiers.

"Gaza will be a graveyard and a quagmire for the enemy, its soldiers and its political and military leadership," Obeida added.