Hamas delays the release of hostages 'until further notice' over claims Israel violated ceasefire deal

Israeli captive Eli Sharabi was handed over on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Hamas' armed wing has said it will delay the release of more Israeli hostages "until further notice" after accusing Israel of violating the ceasefire deal.

The next release of hostages was due to take place on Saturday and would have seen another three Israelis, taken hostage in the 7 October 2023 attacks, freed by Hamas.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Qassam Brigades claimed that over the past three weeks violations had included "delaying the return of the displaced to the northern Gaza Strip, and targeting them with shelling and gunfire".

Israel has now responded to Hamas' decision, saying it is a "complete violation" and that the IDF will "prepare at the highest level of alert for any possible scenario in Gaza".

Hamas has said it will delay the release of more hostages. Picture: Alamy

Hamas' statement said: "Over the past three weeks, the leadership of the resistance has monitored the enemy’s violations and its failure to comply with the terms of the agreement.

"These violations include delaying the return of displaced persons to northern Gaza, targeting them with shelling and gunfire in various areas of the Strip, and failing to allow the entry of humanitarian aid in all its agreed-upon forms.

"Meanwhile, the resistance has fully honoured its commitments."

It added: "The handover of the Zionist prisoners who were scheduled to be released next Saturday, February 15, 2025, will be postponed until further notice, and until the occupation commits to and compensates for the past weeks retroactively.

"We affirm our commitment to the terms of the agreement as long as the occupation commits to them."

Freed Palestinian prisoner Ammar al-Daghma, after being released on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

The responding statement from Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz read: "Hamas' announcement to stop releasing Israeli hostages is a complete violation of the ceasefire agreement and the deal to release the hostages.

"I have instructed the IDF to prepare at the highest level of alert for any possible scenario in Gaza and to protect the communities.

"We will not allow a return to the reality of October 7."

Pongsak Thaenna - a Thai national released by Hamas in January. Picture: Alamy

The last release of hostages by Hamas was at the weekend, when three Israeli men and five Thai men were freed.

The hostages, who appeared thin, were paraded in front of dozens of masked and armed Hamas fighters before their release.

One of those released, 52-year-old Eli Sharabi, was paraded on a podium by armed Hamas personnel and interviewed before his release.

In one of his answers, which was clearly given under duress, he told the crowd he was "very angry" with the Israeli government.

All three hostages made similar critical comments about Israel while on stage with the armed men.

Israeli captives, from left to the right, Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi and Or Levy. Picture: Alamy

The hostage deal has seen hundreds of Palestinians released by Israel in exchange, as well as a truce in the Gaza War.

The deal began on 19 January and is in its first 42-day phase - but little progress has been made on an extension.

An Israeli delegation is currently in Qatar to negotiate the second phase of the deal, which would see more hostages and prisoners released.

It comes as President Trump reiterated his controversial proposal for the US to take over Gaza, rebuild it, and move out Palestinians.