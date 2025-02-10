Hamas delays the release of hostages 'until further notice' over claims Israel violated ceasefire deal

10 February 2025, 16:26 | Updated: 10 February 2025, 17:12

Israeli captive Eli Sharabi was handed over on Saturday
Israeli captive Eli Sharabi was handed over on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Hamas' armed wing has said it will delay the release of more Israeli hostages "until further notice" after accusing Israel of violating the ceasefire deal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The next release of hostages was due to take place on Saturday and would have seen another three Israelis, taken hostage in the 7 October 2023 attacks, freed by Hamas.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Qassam Brigades claimed that over the past three weeks violations had included "delaying the return of the displaced to the northern Gaza Strip, and targeting them with shelling and gunfire".

Israel has now responded to Hamas' decision, saying it is a "complete violation" and that the IDF will "prepare at the highest level of alert for any possible scenario in Gaza".

Hamas has said it will delay the release of more hostages
Hamas has said it will delay the release of more hostages. Picture: Alamy

Hamas' statement said: "Over the past three weeks, the leadership of the resistance has monitored the enemy’s violations and its failure to comply with the terms of the agreement.

"These violations include delaying the return of displaced persons to northern Gaza, targeting them with shelling and gunfire in various areas of the Strip, and failing to allow the entry of humanitarian aid in all its agreed-upon forms.

"Meanwhile, the resistance has fully honoured its commitments."

It added: "The handover of the Zionist prisoners who were scheduled to be released next Saturday, February 15, 2025, will be postponed until further notice, and until the occupation commits to and compensates for the past weeks retroactively.

"We affirm our commitment to the terms of the agreement as long as the occupation commits to them."

Freed Palestinian prisoner Ammar al-Daghma, after being released on Saturday
Freed Palestinian prisoner Ammar al-Daghma, after being released on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Trump says US is 'committed to buying and owning Gaza' as President rules out 'right of return' for Palestinians

Read more: Abuse suffered by Hamas hostages during their 500 days in captivity revealed

The responding statement from Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz read: "Hamas' announcement to stop releasing Israeli hostages is a complete violation of the ceasefire agreement and the deal to release the hostages.

"I have instructed the IDF to prepare at the highest level of alert for any possible scenario in Gaza and to protect the communities.

"We will not allow a return to the reality of October 7."

Pongsak Thaenna - a Thai national released by Hamas in January
Pongsak Thaenna - a Thai national released by Hamas in January. Picture: Alamy

The last release of hostages by Hamas was at the weekend, when three Israeli men and five Thai men were freed.

The hostages, who appeared thin, were paraded in front of dozens of masked and armed Hamas fighters before their release.

One of those released, 52-year-old Eli Sharabi, was paraded on a podium by armed Hamas personnel and interviewed before his release.

In one of his answers, which was clearly given under duress, he told the crowd he was "very angry" with the Israeli government.

All three hostages made similar critical comments about Israel while on stage with the armed men.

Israeli captives, from left to the right, Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi and Or Levy
Israeli captives, from left to the right, Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi and Or Levy. Picture: Alamy

The hostage deal has seen hundreds of Palestinians released by Israel in exchange, as well as a truce in the Gaza War.

The deal began on 19 January and is in its first 42-day phase - but little progress has been made on an extension.

An Israeli delegation is currently in Qatar to negotiate the second phase of the deal, which would see more hostages and prisoners released.

It comes as President Trump reiterated his controversial proposal for the US to take over Gaza, rebuild it, and move out Palestinians.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Watch the rousing Super Bowl ad directed by Michael Bay on behalf of the Secret Service

US Secret Service spends millions on recruitment film from Hollywood director Michael Bay

Father jailed for at least 15 years after murdering daughter, 14, in 'kitchen play fight'

Scarlett Vickers' grandad defends father who stabbed teen to death in 'kitchen play fight'

Donald Trump has said he is working on a plan to broker a deal to bring an end the war in Ukraine

Trump's Russia-Ukraine plan explained: How the US President intends to end the war

Britain's King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, center, speak to teachers and school children as they visit Nansledan School in Newquay, England, Monday, Feb.

King Charles turns tour guide as Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner embark on royal visit to Cornish housing project

a

Labour suspends second MP Oliver Ryan over 'unacceptable' WhatsApp group messages

The parents of the victims of the Southport attack have called for change

'We will never feel true happiness again': Parents of Southport victims pay tribute to daughters as they call for change

Keith Kellogg has reportedly told allies he is preparing 'end of war' options to present to Donald Trump

America's Russia-Ukraine envoy preparing 'end of war options' to present to Trump

Travel agency says people should look to go away at Easter instead to save money

End of the summer holiday? Families told to go away at Easter instead to save thousands

Labour MP Ashley Dalton

Keir Starmer names replacement for Labour MP sacked after sending offensive messages in vile WhatsApp chat

The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbour

Mystery grows over couple found dead in rural France as friends reject murder-suicide theory

Loose Women stars Andrea McLean, Denise Welch, Lisa Maxwell and Sally Lindsay

Loose Women star rushed to hospital and diagnosed with severe pneumonia and sepsis after collapsing at home

Father jailed for at least 15 years after murdering daughter, 14, in 'kitchen play fight'

Father jailed for at least 15 years after murdering daughter, 14, in 'kitchen play fight'

Elsie Dot Stancombe and Bebe King

'Our children need to be safer': Families of Southport victims call for inquiry as they pay tribute

Nigel McCrery, author and scriptwriter

Silent Witness and New Tricks creator dies after short illness as tributes flood in

Carnage in Philadelphia as Eagles fans take to the streets following Super Bowl win

Carnage in Philadelphia as Eagles fans take to the streets following Super Bowl win

Speaking for the first time since the charity stopped taking donations, Ms Ingram-Moore declared it is time to “move on” after her family’s reputation was “demolished."

'It's time to move on': Captain Tom's daughter says her family's reputation has been 'demolished' by charity investigation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Los Angeles, USA. 02nd Feb, 2025. Kanye West walking on the red carpet during the 67th Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

Kanye West's X account deactivated by Elon Musk following 'antisemitic rampage'

Closeup of chicken nuggets on the plate at the table

Albanian criminal’s deportation halted because son doesn't like foreign chicken nuggets

Oliver Ryan and Sir Keir Starmer

Second Labour MP ‘deeply regrets’ involvement in vile WhatsApp group - after minister sacked for remarks
The Palace Pier at Brighton captured during twilight.

Five men arrested after woman 'raped' in Brighton property overnight

US President Donald Trump salutes as the national anthem is played before the start of Super Bowl LIX

Trump makes history and Taylor Swift booed as Eagles demolish Chiefs to deny them Super Bowl three-peat
Calls for police to reinvestigate parish councillor who 'blew up' neighbour's cat

Parish councillor resigns after being accused of trying to ‘blow up’ beloved pet cat

Thousands of migrants working illegally in nail bars, car washes and restaurants arrested in immigration crackdown

Thousands of migrants working illegally in nail bars, car washes and restaurants arrested in immigration crackdown
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer takes an HIV test at 10 Downing Street, London, to raise awareness for National HIV Testing Week.

Keir Starmer 'leads by example' as he becomes first PM to have public HIV test as part of goal to eliminate virus
Three Israeli Hostages Released As Part Of Ceasefire Deal

Abuse suffered by Hamas hostages during their 500 days in captivity revealed

Kaleb Cooper

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper announces he'll be a dad to baby number three

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games.

Meghan and Prince Harry cheer on Team UK at Invictus Games opening ceremony

Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

'She's terrible': Trump takes swipe at Meghan, but will not deport Prince Harry

Pope Francis meets Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla Duchess of Cornwall at the Vatican on April 4, 2017.

King Charles and Queen Camilla to meet Pope Francis during state visit to Italy

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

b

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

k

Badenoch’s leadership is failing and she is clearly panicked by Reform

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News