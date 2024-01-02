Breaking News

Hamas deputy head killed in explosion in Beirut

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Emma Soteriou

Top Hamas official Saleh Arouri has been killed in an explosion south of Beirut, according to local media.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

An explosion shook the Lebanese capital's southern suburbs on Tuesday evening, causing chaos in the militant Hezbollah group's stronghold, but the nature of the blast was not immediately known.

It was not clear if the explosion inflicted any casualties in the Beirut suburb but videos circulating on social media showed serious damage and fire.

The strike hit Beirut’s southern suburbs of Dahiyeh, according to reports.

"Four people were martyred and a number of others injured when the Hamas office was targeted," Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) said.

The attack was reportedly carried out by an Israeli drone.

Arouri, one of the founders of Hamas's military wing, had headed the group's presence in the West Bank.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had threatened to kill him even before the Hamas-Israel war began on October 7.

The explosion came during more than two months of heavy exchanges of fire between Israeli troops and members of Hezbollah along Lebanon's southern border.

Since the fighting began it has been concentrated a few miles from the border but on several occasions Israel's air force hit Hezbollah targets deeper in Lebanon.

Earlier in the day, Hezbollah said its fighters carried out several attacks along the Lebanon-Israel border targeting Israeli military posts.

Israeli officials declined to comment.

This story is being updated