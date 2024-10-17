Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar who masterminded October 7 attacks 'killed' in Israel strike on Gaza

17 October 2024, 14:09 | Updated: 17 October 2024, 16:30

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar may have been killed in Gaza, Israeli forces say
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar may have been killed in Gaza, Israeli forces say. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is believed to have been killed in operations in Gaza, Israel's military has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Recent hours have seen Israel investigate whether Sinwar had been killed as part of the ground operation by the IDF.

Sinwar has long been hailed as the mastermind behind the October 7 attacks.

The Israeli military says it is now "checking the possibility" that Sinwar is among three to have died in the Gaza operation.

Israel's defence minister, Yoav Gallant, took to X following the operation, writing: 'We will reach every terrorist - and eliminate him,' adding soon after 'our enemies cannot hide.'

Sinwar, who has led Hamas within Gaza since 2017, is believed to have joined the militant group in the early 1980s.

Yahya Sinwar, Palestinian leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, takes the stage at a rally of supporters days after a cease-fire was reached. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Yahya Sinwar, Palestinian leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, takes the stage at a rally of supporters days after a cease-fire was reached. (AP Photo/John Minchillo). Picture: Alamy

As news broke of the Hamas leader's possible death, the IDF released a statement outlining the ground operation in Gaza.

"During IDF operations in Gaza, 3 terrorists were eliminated," the IDF said in a statement.

"The IDF and ISA are checking the possibility that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar. At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed."

Read more: Japanese group of atomic bomb survivors wins Nobel Peace Prize

Read more: Fury as Met officers policing London march 'unaware' that Hezbollah are proscribed terror group

"In the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there were no signs of the presence of hostages in the area.

"The forces that are operating in the area are continuing to operate with the required caution."

Three Israeli officials have now reported that one of the three bodies found at the house is "most likely" the Hamas leader, according to Axios reporter, Barak Ravid.

It's reported the Israeli military is now awaiting DNA and fingerprint confirmation in order to confirm the identity of the corpses.

It comes as fifteen people are said to have been killed, including at least five children, by an Israeli in an air strike on a school in Gaza.

The figures, released by the Hamas-run health ministry, say Abu Hussein school, in Jabalia, northern Gaza, was the target.

It was a location that is said to have been sheltering displaced people, according to ministry official Medhat Abbas.

He told Reuters: "There is no water to extinguish the fire. There is nothing."

Photo by Momen Faiz/NurPhoto)
Photo by Momen Faiz/NurPhoto). Picture: Alamy / Photo by Momen Faiz/NurPhoto)

A building in central Beirut that houses offices of the Al Jazeera news network and the Norwegian embassy has been evacuated after a warning.

Mazen Ibrahim, Al Jazeera's Lebanon bureau chief, said the building's administration received three calls telling everyone to leave the property, which he said housed the embassies of Norway and Azerbaijan, as well as dozens of offices.

He said it was unclear who called in the warning.

Norwegian foreign ministry spokesperson Ragnhild Simenstad said the building was evacuated after a "bomb threat", without elaborating.

Israel has ordered the evacuation of several buildings, as well as entire cities, towns and villages, as it strikes what it says are targets linked to the Hezbollah militant group.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Champagne and a sausage roll - Greggs to open luxury bar in department store in Newcastle

Champagne and a sausage roll: Greggs to open luxury bar in department store in Newcastle

An area of low pressure is set to bring stormy weather to the UK

Exact date stormy weather with 80mph winds to batter UK as low pressure to 'explosively' deepen as it crosses Atlantic

National Gallery will ban liquids from this week after protestors cause 'physical damage' to historic artworks

National Gallery to ban liquids after protestors cause 'physical damage' to historic artworks

Lucy Connolly has been jailed for 31 months

Wife of Conservative councillor jailed for 31 months for inciting racial hatred in foul-mouthed social media posts

Donald Trump denied any involvement in the January 6 insurrection

Donald Trump says January 6 was a 'day of love' after being pressed on insurrection

c

Tory MP slammed for saying Conservative leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch is 'preoccupied with her own children'

Exclusive
One million parents missing out on free childcare thanks to policy loopholes, LBC finds

One million parents missing out on free childcare thanks to policy loopholes, LBC finds

'Sonic boom' heard over Norfolk as RAF fighter jets scrambled following 'bomb threat' aboard Heathrow-bound flight

'Sonic boom' heard over Norfolk as RAF fighter jets scrambled following 'bomb threat' aboard Heathrow-bound flight

Liam Payne and his mum Karen

Liam Payne's family say he 'will live forever in our hearts' in first statement since One Direction star's death

An explosion ripped through a residential building in Newcastle.

Second body found after explosion destroys house in Newcastle

Liam Payne's heartbreaking final words about 'mini-me' son Bear

Liam Payne's heartbreaking final words about 'mini-me' son Bear resurface following his death aged 31

Officers struggled to contain the 20ft inflatable pumpkin

Hilarious moment giant runaway pumpkin causes chaos on streets of Ohio after breaking free

Detroit police Narcotics officers - Narcs, Detroit, Michigan, USA

Children’s psychiatric ward receives millions of dollars in compensation after surprise 'shooter drill'

Serving military personnel and veterans are being offered free train travel to remembrance services next month.

Free train travel for remembrance services offered to Royal Navy, Army, and RAF personnel and veterans - everything you need to know
Former One Direction star Liam Payne's cause of death has now been confirmed

Liam Payne's 'cause of death' revealed after One Direction star fell from third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires

BGT auditions have been cancelled

Britain's Got Talent auditions cancelled following death of One Direction star Liam Payne

Latest News

See more Latest News

A student collapsed and died at the Sportspark gym

Student dies after 'medical incident' at University of East Anglia Sportspark gym

The study found that the drugs "should be investigated as a novel pharmacotherapy treatment option" for people with alcohol and opioid addiction

Weight loss and type 2 diabetes jabs 'could benefit people with alcohol abuse problems'

Liam Payne shared a snapchat from his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Liam Payne's final Snapchat enjoying breakfast with girlfriend in private room in hotel in Argentina before shock death
"I Am Bolt" - World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

The Story of His Life: Liam Payne - the boy from Wolverhampton with The X Factor

The 911 call to emergency services ahead of Liam Payne's death has emerged

Revealed: 911 call made by hotel manager before Liam Payne was found dead

Harry and Meghan are returning to Europe

Harry and Meghan 'buy holiday home in Europe' after being forced to give up Frogmore Cottage in UK
HS2 was cancelled by the previous government

Troubled HS2 rail line will run from London Euston to Crewe, LBC understands

Fans gathered outside the hotel to remember the former One Direction singer

Heartbroken fans hold vigil for Liam Payne outside hotel where ex-One Direction star fell to his death
Liam Payne.

LIVE: Liam Payne's cause of death revealed after toppling from Buenos Aires balcony - as room found 'in disarray'
Liam Payne has died

Liam Payne dies after falling from hotel balcony: Tributes pour in for former One Direction star as fans gather at scene

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William throws an American football as he attends a NFL Foundation NFL Flag event on Tuesday

Prince William tries American football - and gains plaudits for 'unbelievable arm'

The Prince Of Wales And The Duchess Of Cornwall Attend "A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills"

King Charles to be snubbed by senior Australian politicians in major overseas trip

Charles told anti-monarchists he will not intervene if a vote is held

King Charles 'won't stand in way' if Australia chooses to axe monarchy and become republic

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News