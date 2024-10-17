Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar who masterminded October 7 attacks 'killed' in Israel strike on Gaza

By Danielle de Wolfe

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is believed to have been killed in operations in Gaza, Israel's military has claimed.

Recent hours have seen Israel investigate whether Sinwar had been killed as part of the ground operation by the IDF.

Sinwar has long been hailed as the mastermind behind the October 7 attacks.

The Israeli military says it is now "checking the possibility" that Sinwar is among three to have died in the Gaza operation.

Israel's defence minister, Yoav Gallant, took to X following the operation, writing: 'We will reach every terrorist - and eliminate him,' adding soon after 'our enemies cannot hide.'

Sinwar, who has led Hamas within Gaza since 2017, is believed to have joined the militant group in the early 1980s.

Yahya Sinwar, Palestinian leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, takes the stage at a rally of supporters days after a cease-fire was reached. (AP Photo/John Minchillo). Picture: Alamy

As news broke of the Hamas leader's possible death, the IDF released a statement outlining the ground operation in Gaza.

"During IDF operations in Gaza, 3 terrorists were eliminated," the IDF said in a statement.

"The IDF and ISA are checking the possibility that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar. At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed."

"In the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there were no signs of the presence of hostages in the area.

"The forces that are operating in the area are continuing to operate with the required caution."

Three Israeli officials have now reported that one of the three bodies found at the house is "most likely" the Hamas leader, according to Axios reporter, Barak Ravid.

It's reported the Israeli military is now awaiting DNA and fingerprint confirmation in order to confirm the identity of the corpses.

It comes as fifteen people are said to have been killed, including at least five children, by an Israeli in an air strike on a school in Gaza.

The figures, released by the Hamas-run health ministry, say Abu Hussein school, in Jabalia, northern Gaza, was the target.

It was a location that is said to have been sheltering displaced people, according to ministry official Medhat Abbas.

He told Reuters: "There is no water to extinguish the fire. There is nothing."

A building in central Beirut that houses offices of the Al Jazeera news network and the Norwegian embassy has been evacuated after a warning.

Mazen Ibrahim, Al Jazeera's Lebanon bureau chief, said the building's administration received three calls telling everyone to leave the property, which he said housed the embassies of Norway and Azerbaijan, as well as dozens of offices.

He said it was unclear who called in the warning.

Norwegian foreign ministry spokesperson Ragnhild Simenstad said the building was evacuated after a "bomb threat", without elaborating.

Israel has ordered the evacuation of several buildings, as well as entire cities, towns and villages, as it strikes what it says are targets linked to the Hezbollah militant group.