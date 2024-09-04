Hamas leaders charged by US over October 7 attacks on Israel

Yahya Sinwar, head of the Palestinian Islamic movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The US Justice Department has charged Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other senior figures within the group over its deadly attack on Israel on October 7.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Six Hamas members in total have been indicted with charges including the murder of US citizens, conspiracy to finance terrorism and use of weapons of mass destruction.

This marks the first attempt by American law enforcement to officially target those who planned the October 7 attack.

It also accuses Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah of providing financial support and weapons, including rockets, that were used in the attack.

These charges are mostly symbolic, however, with Sinwar currently in hiding and two others believed to be dead.

But, US officials say at least one person, whom they did not name, is expected to be brought to New York for prosecution.

Read more: Israel 'furious' after UK suspends arms export licences as it warns of 'problematic' message it sends to the world

"The charges unsealed today are just one part of our effort to target every aspect of Hamas's operations," attorney general Merrick Garland said in a video statement.

Hamas's leader in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar meets with leaders of Palestinian factions, in Gaza city. Picture: Alamy

"These actions will not be our last."

Sinwar was appointed the overall head of Hamas after the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and sits atop Israel's most-wanted list.

Other Hamas leaders charged include Haniyeh; Marwan Issa, the deputy leader of Hamas's armed wing in Gaza; Khaled Mashaal, Mohammed Deif and Ali Baraka, Hamas's head of external relations.

This comes as Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that the UK is suspending around 30 export licenses for arms and military equipment, out of a total of 350.

This will affect equipment like military aircraft, helicopters and drones, he told MPs on Monday afternoon.

Mr Lammy explained that there was a "clear risk" that the sales could result in arms being used in a way that could breach international law.

Over 40,000 Palestinian civilians have been killed in Israel’s assault on Gaza that followed the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a commemoration ceremony for soldiers killed during the 2014 Gaza war. Picture: Getty

But Israel is said to be both "disappointed" and "furious" about the decision to suspend some arms sales.

Defence minister Yoav Gallant said he was "deeply disheartened" by what he described as "sanctions placed by the UK Government on export licenses to Israel's defence establishment".

Foreign minister Israel Katz said the move sent a “very problematic” message to Hamas and Iran.

“Israel is disappointed by the series of recent decisions made by the British government, including the latest decision on defence exports to Israel, its decision to withdraw its request to submit a friendly position to the ICC, and its position regarding UNRWA, as well as the recent British conduct and statements in the UN Security Council,” he said in a statement.