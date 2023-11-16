Hamas terrorist who paraded Shani Louk's body through Gaza 'killed', claims rabbi

16 November 2023, 14:13 | Updated: 16 November 2023, 14:14

Shani Louk's death has been confirmed by her family
Shani Louk's death has been confirmed by her family. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A Hamas terrorist who paraded the body of festival-goer Shani Louk through Gaza has been killed by Israeli forces, it has been claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shani’s mother has reportedly told a rabbi that the terrorist who killed her was himself killed by Israeli troops. Rabbi Shmuley Boteach said her mother Ricarda told him that the IDF had killed one of the Hamas ‘monsters’ who paraded her body in the back of a truck.

Boteach said in video posted on Twitter: “Yesterday, Ricarda Louk revealed to us, she said it so quietly and with such dignity, that the IDF had killed the monster, targeted and killed that savage Hamas monster who had his legs over her naked body, screaming "Allahu Akbar" as he paraded her body around Gaza City. 

"The man is now roasting in hell where he belongs. And that will be the fate of all the Hamas monsters, thank you IDF.”

Shani Louk was taken from the Supernova festival by hamas terrorists after they stormed the site on 7 October in their attack which killed hundreds of people at the site alone.

A harrowing video of the 23-year-old circulated online, showing her battered half-naked body face-down in the back of a truck filled with armed men. 

"We are devastated to share that the body of 23-year-old German-Israeli Shani Louk was found and identified," Israel's foreign ministry said. 

"Shani, who was kidnapped from a music festival and tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists, experienced unfathomable horrors. 

Jerusalem Deputy Mayor on Israel-Hamas war

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Shani's friends and family during this unimaginable nightmare. May her memory be a blessing." 

Israeli President Yitzchak Herzog spoke about her death in an interview with German news outlet Bild.

He told the publication that she had been beheaded by ‘sadistic animals.’

“I am truly sorry to report that we have now received news that Shani Nicole Louk has been confirmed murdered and dead. “Her skull has been found,” said President Herzog.

“This means that these barbaric, sadistic animals simply chopped off her head as they attacked, tortured and killed Israelis. It is a great tragedy and I extend my deepest condolences to her family.”

“What we saw on the Gaza-Israel border goes far beyond a pogrom. We saw a slaughterhouse,” said Mr Herzog.

“We saw the blood flowing on the streets. We have seen the most horrific tragedies imaginable.”

Hamas gunmen took at least 239 hostages and killed about 1,400 people during the dawn raid.  

Shani Louk’s family also announced her death.

“Unfortunately we got the news yesterday that my daughter is no longer alive,” her mother Ricarda said on German broadcaster RTL. 

Read more: Missing tattoo artist paraded on Hamas truck following Nova festival massacre is alive, mother claims

Read more: 'I spit on you, God damn you': Horrifying Hamas text threats sent from phone belonging to Shani Louk's missing partner

Shani's sister Adi wrote onInstagram that she “announced with great sadness the death of my sister”.

Her mother had previously said she thought her daughter was alive and being treated in a hospital in Gaza.

She had been paraded by Hamas gunmen after the festival attack - it is unclear if she was alive in the video.

Her mother told German news outlet Bild on October 10: “We now have evidence that Shani is alive but has a serious head injury and is in critical condition. Every minute is critical.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Finland Russia

Finland to close four Russian border crossings after surge in migrants

Russia Artist Crackdown

Russian jailed for seven years after swapping price tags for anti-war slogans

Aslef has announced a fresh batch of strikes for December

Train strikes: Full list of December 2023 dates and rail lines affected

India Tunnel Collapse

Indian rescuers prepare to drill to reach 40 people trapped in collapsed tunnel

Spain Politics

Socialist Pedro Sanchez re-elected as Spain’s PM after amnesty row

Serial killer Stephen Port

Met Police officers face the sack over handling of investigation into murders by serial killer Stephen Port

Travis Scott breaks silence on Astroworld tragedy

'Devastated' Travis Scott breaks silence on Astroworld tragedy where 10 people crushed to death

China Coal Company Fire

Fire at coal company in northern China kills 26 and injures dozens

Six people have died in the house fire in west London

Sixth body found by police investigating blaze at house in Hounslow that claimed the lives of three children

Climbing over a war memorial is not illegal, Sir Mark Rowley has said

Climbing over war memorials 'not illegal but unfortunate', Met chief says after outrage at pro-Palestine demonstrators

The Royal Armouries say the cannon was stolen from a remote location

Nine-pound, 19th century bronze cannon stolen for scrap from Royal Armouries collection

Israel Palestinians

Israel warns Palestinians to flee parts of southern Gaza

Germany Extremism Raids

German police carry out 54 raids in investigation into Islamic extremism

Sycamore Gap tree after it was felled

Teenager arrested after Sycamore Gap tree felled with face no further action

Fin whale washes up on Cornwall beach

Warning huge whale washed up on Cornwall beach has high risk of 'blowing up'

The moments before Princess Diana's crash is recreated in The Crown

Princess Diana returns as 'ghost' in The Crown as Netflix recreates moments before fatal crash

Latest News

See more Latest News

Madagascar Elections

Presidential election takes place in Madagascar after weeks of unrest

David Cameron has visited Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine

Cameron pledges to support Ukraine for 'however long it takes' on his first overseas trip as Foreign Secretary
Harry and William's relationship has been on the rocks for years

Royal insiders 'furious' as pal of Harry claims William ignored his messages as Queen died

Muriel McKay (l) and Nizamodeen Hosein (r)

Deported killer of newspaper executive's wife Muriel McKay offers to return to Britain to show where she is buried
PepsiCo Waste Plastic Lawsuit

New York state sues PepsiCo over plastic pollution in rivers

Snow will fall in a matter of days

Exact date snow will fall in UK as Met Office issues fresh forecast

Home Secretary James Cleverly suggested laws could be changed to give police powers to prevent protesters from clambering over war memorials.

Laws could change to stop protesters clambering over war memorials after Gaza demo controversy
Giant Pandas

China could send more pandas to US as ‘envoys of friendship’

Aslef has announced a series of strikes

Christmas shoppers to be hit by fresh rail strikes as union plots rolling walk-outs throughout December
James Cleverly speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Govt 'absolutely determined' to make sure Rwanda flights take off before general election, home secretary tells LBC

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles and Harry have had a 'major turning point' after the King's birthday

Charles and Harry's 'major turning point': King and son to talk next week after olive branch birthday phone call
Kate Middleton has said Prince Louis helped her with her early years initiative

'Purple reign:' Kate reveals Louis helped her with emotional skills study as she gives 'biggest speech of her life'
The three had a 'friendly' chat on King Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'break months of silence' as they call King Charles for 'friendly' birthday chat

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit