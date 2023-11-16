Hamas terrorist who paraded Shani Louk's body through Gaza 'killed', claims rabbi

By Asher McShane

A Hamas terrorist who paraded the body of festival-goer Shani Louk through Gaza has been killed by Israeli forces, it has been claimed.

Shani’s mother has reportedly told a rabbi that the terrorist who killed her was himself killed by Israeli troops. Rabbi Shmuley Boteach said her mother Ricarda told him that the IDF had killed one of the Hamas ‘monsters’ who paraded her body in the back of a truck.

Boteach said in video posted on Twitter: “Yesterday, Ricarda Louk revealed to us, she said it so quietly and with such dignity, that the IDF had killed the monster, targeted and killed that savage Hamas monster who had his legs over her naked body, screaming "Allahu Akbar" as he paraded her body around Gaza City.

"The man is now roasting in hell where he belongs. And that will be the fate of all the Hamas monsters, thank you IDF.”

Shani Louk was taken from the Supernova festival by hamas terrorists after they stormed the site on 7 October in their attack which killed hundreds of people at the site alone.

A harrowing video of the 23-year-old circulated online, showing her battered half-naked body face-down in the back of a truck filled with armed men.

"We are devastated to share that the body of 23-year-old German-Israeli Shani Louk was found and identified," Israel's foreign ministry said.

"Shani, who was kidnapped from a music festival and tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists, experienced unfathomable horrors.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Shani's friends and family during this unimaginable nightmare. May her memory be a blessing."

Israeli President Yitzchak Herzog spoke about her death in an interview with German news outlet Bild.

He told the publication that she had been beheaded by ‘sadistic animals.’

“I am truly sorry to report that we have now received news that Shani Nicole Louk has been confirmed murdered and dead. “Her skull has been found,” said President Herzog.

“This means that these barbaric, sadistic animals simply chopped off her head as they attacked, tortured and killed Israelis. It is a great tragedy and I extend my deepest condolences to her family.”

“What we saw on the Gaza-Israel border goes far beyond a pogrom. We saw a slaughterhouse,” said Mr Herzog.

“We saw the blood flowing on the streets. We have seen the most horrific tragedies imaginable.”

Hamas gunmen took at least 239 hostages and killed about 1,400 people during the dawn raid.

Shani Louk’s family also announced her death.

“Unfortunately we got the news yesterday that my daughter is no longer alive,” her mother Ricarda said on German broadcaster RTL.

Shani's sister Adi wrote onInstagram that she “announced with great sadness the death of my sister”.

Her mother had previously said she thought her daughter was alive and being treated in a hospital in Gaza.

She had been paraded by Hamas gunmen after the festival attack - it is unclear if she was alive in the video.

Her mother told German news outlet Bild on October 10: “We now have evidence that Shani is alive but has a serious head injury and is in critical condition. Every minute is critical.